Abbie and John Duggar kept birth of newborn son under wraps for a month











Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar finally confirmed the birth of their baby boy after keeping it secret for a while, only sharing their son with the world this weekend.

The Counting On stars were thrown a baby shower several weeks ago, and Abbie was due early to mid-September. The couple has only revealed the name of their son so far, but the new family of four looks happier than ever. With one girl and one boy, it looks like the perfect family.

Truth Be Told | Official Trailer | E60 BridTV 11352 Truth Be Told | Official Trailer | E60 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/rlViVNUmLug/hqdefault.jpg 1108016 1108016 center 22403

View Instagram Post

Abbie and John-David welcome baby boy into the world

John-David and Abbie shared a family photo, sharing with their 614,000 followers that they are officially a family of four. They have named their latest child Charlie and they shared a photo on Instagram of the family, the caption wrote:

We are now a family of 4! We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!

Abbie and John-David did not reveal what he weighed at birth or when he was born. However, based on the fact they mentioned they’ve enjoyed the last month with him, it seems he may have been born earlier than expected.

View Instagram Post

Baby Charlie has many Dugger cousins

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar are the most recent couple to add to the growing list of Duggar grandbabies. According to Monsters and Critics, he is the third boy born this year, and Charlie keeps the streak going.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcomed their son, Truett, earlier this year in May. In July, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed their third son, Frederick.

As of now, there is also another pregnant Duggar couple. Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann announced they were expecting their first child recently, and if it turns out to be a boy it will be the fourth in a row for the Duggar families.

View Instagram Post

Hunger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are now promoting coffee

It seems the rest of the Duggar family is also busy. On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of himself alongside his wife, Jinger Duggar. The two were posing in a kitchen while Jinger held a bag of Matchbox Coffee, and her other hand held Jeremy’s arm.

The pair upped and over to LA and seem to be thriving ever since. A lot has happened for Jinger and Jeremy on the West Coast, and even more, is on the way.

They are keeping busy with rebranding, going on adventures with their daughters, and living life on their terms. Their promotions on Instagram could be lucrative for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo as they try to be influencers.

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK