Abby Lee Miller doesn’t think fellow reality star Todd Chrisley will “be able to handle” prison very well as he is “very bougie.”

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022. Abby Lee spent just under one year in prison for her own fraud sentence from 2017 to 2018.

Let’s find out why former inmate Abby Lee Miller, has revealed Todd Chrisley is ‘too boujee’ to handle prison life.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Abby Lee Miller says Todd Chrisley is ‘too boujee’

The Dance Moms star served just over eight months in jail. Whereas Todd Chrisley’s sentencing sees him spending 12 years at the Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida.

Miller doesn’t appear to think the Chrisley Knows Best star will fit into prison life well and may have some struggles with adjusting. Miller voiced her thoughts: “He’s very bougie…He is not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels.”

Abby Lee Miller warns that fame in prison is not a plus

The former Abby Lee Dance Company owner confessed that having some level of fame can be a deterrent to other inmates.

She explained: “When I went in, nobody even wanted to come to the front to get me. There were volunteers that come and give you a tour and all that. No one would come except my dear friend, Michelle, who I still talk to at least once a week.”

Although Abby Lee Miller doesn’t think it’s all bad news for Todd. She does think that he will be able to make it through the sentencing and find a way to “survive.” As she suggested: “I think he’ll do some trade-outs, there’s a way to survive in there.”

Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Abby Lee Miller offers advice to Todd Chrisley

Miller previously admitted to sending Instagram direct messages to Todd offering advice. Abby said that she “used to DM” Todd “all the time,” but he didn’t respond. Eventually, Todd Chrisley messaged Abby Miller a long email apologizing for not replying.

Todd said: “I didn’t know people could send me messages. I never looked at these DMs. I didn’t even know what this is about. I’m so sorry I never got back to you.”

In one set of messages, Abby Lee recalls that she told The Chrisleys to “be careful” in prison. However, Todd and Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, feels that her father has taken to prison life very well. Savannah reported Todd Chrisley looks different since going to prison and that he had “changed.”