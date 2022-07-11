











Love Island 2022 has been full of shocking twists and turns and the latest puts all of the previous to shame. Sunday night’s episode announced that the original Love Island bad boy, Adam Collard, would be returning to the show.

Adam found fame on season four of the hit reality TV series, as he was considered to be one of the most controversial participants due to his extreme wandering eye. He remained in the villa for 32 days before being booted off, and now he’s back for more!

Since his time on Love Island, Adam has dated a few well-known faces and even applied to be on more reality TV shows, Reality Titbit has all the details, check it out.

Photo by Mark Boland/Getty Images

Who did Adam end up with on Love Island?

After leaving the show, Adam began dating his Love Island co-star, Zara McDermott, however, this didn’t last too long and she is now in a long-term relationship with Made In Chelsea native Sam Thompson.

Adam also went out with Irish influencer and fitness blogger Sarah Godfrey in 2019. The then couple shared a number of loved-up snaps and videos, creating content together on social media before they split in 2020.

According to VIPmagazine, at the time he said:

Me and Sarah are no longer together, no, but still on good terms. Nothing bad has happened at all. We still have mutual work interests and I want to see her do well with whatever.

Adam applied for Georgie Shore

In 2019, the geordie was preparing to sign up to MTV’s hit show, Geordie Shore, after bosses culled some of the series’ most popular characters.

Adam had become a stand-out star following his appearance on Love Island the previous summer and insiders said the Newcastle-born personal trainer was the perfect fit for the show. According to The Sun, a source said:

Geordie Shore has undergone some huge changes this year and after they culled off the bigger names and brought in new faces, they’ve realised they need more star quality. Adam’s got a huge following after Love Island and is the perfect fit for the show.

Fans react to Adam returning to Love Island 2022

Despite being a total player during season 4, Adam says he is genuinely looking for love this time around, but some fans are finding that hard to believe.

“He’s a total player and complete menace,” said one, when another fan said they hoped he would be interested in Welsh OG cast member Paige. Another added:

This is a big risk from producers, there’s no element of surprise bringing him back, Most love island fans know who he is and what his game is, so obviously all the couples know who he is too, could be a genius move or could backfire big time.

