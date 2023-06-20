Adele splurged a whopping $58 million on Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills mansion in 2022 after the actor agreed to one crucial requirement.

Adele added another Beverly Hills property to her real estate portfolio in 2022 and it’s fit for a Hollywood icon – literally. The Easy On Me singer splashed $58 million on Sylvester Stallone‘s 15,000 sqft former home.

The deal was reportedly a “steal” for Adele as the Rocky actor initially listed the sprawling family home for $110 million. We can imagine Sly’s famous stern expression when he learned he’d be losing half of his asking price, but Adele drove an even harder bargain with her freebie demand.

Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Adele bought Sylvester Stallone’s mansion under one condition

You’d think a $58 million mansion would have everything Adele’s heart desired, but she had one last demand before sealing the deal with Stallone.

A key feature of the custom-built home is an impressive statue of the actor’s iconic Rocky Balboa character overlooking the infinity pool and Californian hills.

Sly intended to transport the nostalgic statue to his new home, but Adele had other ideas – she wanted to keep the statue.

According to Sylvester, the singer warned that his rejection would “blow the whole deal”, so he eventually agreed.

Adele is a confirmed Rocky Balboa superfan – and possibly the wealthiest ever. She has an estimated net worth of $220 million.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the only celebrity memorabilia she has under her belt. Adele once revealed her “proudest possession” is a framed piece of Celine Dion’s used chewing gum gifted to her by close friend James Cordon.

What a gift!

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone’s former Beverly Hills home

The home was custom-built in 1994 for Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin. Designed with Mediterranean influences, the eight-bed, 10-bath home features Palladian windows, French doors, and an infinity pool overlooking the stunning hills.

Guests will never run out of entertainment thanks to the movie theater, cigar lounge, and wet bar with Vegas-style backlit cabinets.

The pool area also includes a sunbathing deck and putting green, but the dead giveaway that the house is Stallone property is the office decorated with the actor’s merchandise.

Busts, paintings, and cabinets filled with figures of Stallone’s likeness make the room look like one massive trophy case.

We wonder if Adele is redecorating…