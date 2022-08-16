











While just about everyone and their mum have Adele on repeat, it seems her own son would much rather listen to a different artist. It turns out that little Angelo, nine, is “obsessed” with Billie Eilish.

Angelo will no doubt be treated like a VIP when he’s backstage at his mum’s concerts, but he’d much rather be sat in the audience at a Billie gig – a dream his mum made come true when she took him along to her show at London’s O2 Arena in June.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Music lover

Adele, 34, recently opened up to Elle magazine about her son’s love for Bad Guy singer Billie, saying he’s “obsessed” with her.

She added: “He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them.”

Adele, who shares Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, also opened up about her desire to have more children.

The singer, who is now in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, said: “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f**king nail it.”

Photo by Matthew Baker/Redferns

What happened in Vegas

Adele had been due to kick off a Las Vegas residency earlier this year but was forced to cancel it with just 24 hours’ notice, leaving fans who’d flown in from around the world absolutely devastated.

Now with the shows rescheduled, Adele said pulling them was the worst moment of her career.

She told the mag: “It was the worst moment in my career by far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

Explaining what had happened, she said there was “no soul” in the staging, which she felt simply “wasn’t right” and “lacked intimacy”.

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

When Adele cancelled her shows, she spent time video calling fans who were in Vegas to watch her to personally apologize.

Round two

Adele’s Vegas shows have been rescheduled for later this year, with tickets on sale for shows happening between November 18 and all the way up to March 25, 2023.

The concerts are being staged at the famous venue The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which has a capacity of over 4,000.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK