Adoption is on the cards for Chrishell Stause as she says she can "do it on her own"













Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause broke up with Jason Oppenheim last year because of their differences when it came to children, with Jason being reluctant to have them and Chrishell seriously wanting one soon, they new the relationship wouldn’t be a success.

However, during the reunion for season 5, Chrishell hinted that she may be heading down the adoption route instead. The star also took to Twitter to reconfirm her thoughts on it, which has got fans wondering if it’s genuinely something that she may do.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the latest adoption speculation as well as the breakdown of herself and Jason’s relationship because of their differences on children.

Chrishell took to Twitter to discuss adopting

During the reunion, Chrishell announced that she was dating the non-binary musician, G-Flip and this also got her talking about her options for children in the future. During the episode, Chrishell explained:

I don’t necessarily have to have the child myself. I’m open to adoption, things like that. I’m just kind of enjoying it right now, and having a lot of fun and dating. Selling Sunset reunion

This wasn’t the only time. she had mentioned the possibility to adopt however, as she took to Twitter to poke some friendly fun at co-star Maya after seeing her reaction to the news she was dating G-Flip, the meme was captioned by Chrishell:

Me realising how many people didn’t know you can adopt on your own. Twitter

It seems like adoption is a very real possibility for the reality star and we couldn’t be more excited for her. Strause went on to wish all the mothers out there a happy mothers day, hopefully, she will be celebrating for herself soon.

Chrishell and Jason were planning on becoming parents

During the Selling Sunset reunion, we got to see the ups and downs of the pair’s relationship. They seemed serious about having children as they discussed freezing Chrishell’s embryos multiple times.

Jason had always been transparent with his girlfriend about his reservations towards children as he always appeared on the fence as to whether he was ready to become a father.

He ultimately made the decision that he wasn’t ready to have children which led the pair to break up as Chrishell really wanted them as she felt like she was “running out of time.”

Chrishell opened up about her love life and new book

In an interview with People, the reality star opened up about her new book titled, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. The star also got candid about her love life.

They discussed her split from Jason as well as her plans for children in the future, to which she explained:

It’s bittersweet. You can’t talk out this problem. It’s just something that, it is what it is. We’ll see what happens with my future, but I definitely think that I’m keeping all my options open. I would love for that to happen, but if it doesn’t, I feel like I can do it on my own. That’s something that seems scary, but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I’m not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out. Chrishell Stause, People

