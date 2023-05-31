One of the most influential Hollywood actors of the 21st century, Al Pacino has amassed a significant net worth from his career in showbiz. But not enough to splash the cash on luxury items, according to one of his exes.

Alfredo “Al” Pacino is one of Hollywood’s most-decorated actors. From Oscars to Tonys, Pacino has proved himself The Godfather of both stage and screen.

With an acting career spanning six decades, it comes as no surprise that a celebrity like Pacino has racked up a significant fortune over the years. However, his significant net worth might be maintained by keeping a frugal attitude when it comes to spending money.

Photo by CBS via Getty Images

Al Pacino ‘doesn’t like to spend money’ according to ex

When Al Pacino and ex-girlfriend Meital Dohan split in early 2020, the Israeli actor made several comments about her ex-partner’s spending habits.

Speaking to Israel’s La’Isha magazine about the cause for their breakup, Dohan touched on their age gap as well as comments about Pacino’s spending habits. “He only bought me flowers,” she reportedly said. “How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money?”

These comments were supposedly made in jest, but that didn’t stop them from making headlines. Meital Dohan publicly went back on these remarks in March 2020. “It was an amazing, generous and beautiful love,” Dohan explained to the Daily Mail in her first British interview since their split. “What happened between us was bigger than materialistic things like flowers or chocolates or diamonds or cars.”

What is Al Pacino’s net worth in 2023?

As of this year, Al Pacino’s current net worth sits at a reported $120 million. Despite starring in The Godfather trilogy, the bulk of this net worth comes from the later years of Pacino’s career. In fact, given that he was a relatively new actor when cast as Michael Corleone, Pacino reportedly earned only $35,000 for his leading role in the first film. Adjusting this sum for inflation, this would be around $215,000 today.

Al Pacino made around $5,535,000 for all three appearances in The Godfather films. This sum is not adjusted for inflation, which would see it significantly rise. Pacino may not have earned a significant sum for an acting fee but was remunerated handsomely as he was given a percentage of the second film’s ticket sales.

These days, Pacino’s prestige in Hollywood earns him a reported minimum salary of at least $10 million per project.

Money is no problem for Al Pacino’s new girlfriend

News broke that Al Pacino and his current girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, are expecting their first child together. Pacino’s representatives confirmed the baby news to PEOPLE and it is reported that she is eight months pregnant.

They first sparked dating rumors in April 2022 after being spotted grabbing dinner together. But at the time, multiple sources revealed to Page Six that the pair had been dating since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Godfather star won’t need to worry about splashing the cash on Noor Alfallah, as a source informed Page Six that she comes from significant wealth herself. “She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money,” a source said of Noor.