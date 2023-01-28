Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama has her TikTok comments section going crazy in January 2023 after uploading a video of herself dancing with her friends in a sheer outfit.

The 17-year-old has been taking to social media lately not only to share clips of herself having fun but she’s also released an almost 30-minute-long make up tutorial on her YouTube channel which fans have been waiting on for some time.

Blink-182’s Travis has also been sharing the latest in his life with his Instagram followers, he adds another tattoo to his collection and received an award for his drumming talents.

Alabama ‘slays’ in TikTok video

Taking to TikTok on January 24, 2023, Alabama Barker shared a short clip of herself dancing with her friends.

The video clip had her followers leaving fire emojis in her comments section and many more wrote that she was “slaying” as well as being “pretty.”

More wrote that Alabama is “iconic,” and others asked where she got her outfit from.

The 17-year-old wore a sheer grey outfit with diamantés all over it as she danced in the TikTok video. She has over 3 million followers on TikTok @alabamabarker.

Alabama Barker shares make up tutorial

After grabbing the internet’s attention with her dancing video, Alabama then uploaded a ‘Full Glam Makeup Routine’ to her YouTube channel.

Many of Alabama’s fans have been asking for a make up routine from her for some time.

In the YouTube video, Travis’ daughter explains how she kicks off her glam routine with her eyebrows and runs through each product she uses to create her look.

Travis wins Drummer Of The Year

While Alabama takes over TikTok and YouTube, her father, Travis, took to Instagram to share a huge achievement with his followers.

He won Drumeo‘s Rock Drummer Of The Year award and shared the news via Instagram Stories on January 27.

Travis shared a clip on his IG Stories of the award announcement and also wrote that he’s “grateful.”

The 47-year-old and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, continue to share their romance with the world in 2023. He took to Instagram on January 22 to share that he’s had Kourtney’s eyes tattooed on his leg.

