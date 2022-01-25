Alina’s journey to love has been paused by 90 Day Fiance firing rumors











Alina Kozhevnikova has only just started sharing her Caleb Greenwood love story on 90 Day Fiance, but unconfirmed speculation hints she may have been fired from the TLC show.

Caleb and Alina had been speaking online for many years before meeting for the first time in Russia. He told how they have been together for about a year and a half but have known each other for half their lives.

They first met online when they were teenagers and chatted like friends but they lost touch and then later found each other again on a Russian dating app. Perhaps in a spark of fate, some might say.

So, what could possibly get in the way of their romance? Rumor has it Alina might have been fired – details incoming…

TLC: Are Caleb and Alina from 90 Day Fiance still together?

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Has Alina been fired from 90 Day Fiance?

Yes, Alina has reportedly been fired from appearing on 90 Day Fiance. Therefore, this means her partner Caleb has also been removed from the show. However, TLC has not confirmed these rumors.

Editors of the franchise’s Before the 90 Days spin-off are reportedly editing out Alina Kasha and Caleb Greenwood from the show following her racist remarks being resurfaced.

It was The Ashley who first reported an exclusive article, revealing a decision was made over the weekend to hack Alina from the show, due to multiple racist, racially insensitive and offensive social media posts from the past.

One of the posts she is said to have made involved repeatedly using the n-word in a Facebook post. However, it has not been confirmed whether the 90 Day Fiance duo are aware they may be removed from the show.

In another now-deleted post to Instagram, Alina posted a photo of herself in traditional Indian clothing and captioned the post, “Got married today. Became a 134th wife!”.

Alina and Caleb reportedly responded to claims

Alina has reportedly apologised for the offensive statements made in the past, while Caleb said he was unaware of her posts. He went on to say that she is not a racist person, as reported by Screenrant.

After Alina said sorry for making the remarks, more posts were found by fans that she had made in the past. She recently shared a Tweet on January 23rd, as seen below:

It just really surprises how many hate/rude messages I get from people who actually follow me! If I’m that awful – just don’t look at my stuff. Simple as that ✨✨✨ — Alina is Here (@AlinaHere3) January 23, 2022

Several 90 Day viewers responded with claims that she may have made racist remarks, which Alina ignored.

She did thank one fan, who gave their support and wrote: “You’re having your shining moment, and people (haters) love to rain on it, head high, eyes forward, keep shining.”

UPDATE: What happened to Steven and Alina from 90 Day Fiancé?

Fans have queries about background checks

Since the claims came out, many TLC fans are questioning why Alina’s social media was not checked before she was cast for the show. However, a source revealed that cast members do not get background checks.

A source told The Ashley:

The producers are horrified that this stuff keeps coming out, and keeps getting worse and worse. Despite what some people think, they don’t do an extensive dive into the cast member’s backgrounds, so that’s how this went undiscovered during filming.

So, it looks like viewers may not get to see how Caleb and Alina’s relationship played out. We done some research to figure out if the couple have remained together since filming, which you can take a look at instead.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Alina and TLC/Discovery for a comment.

Contact: Celine Byford – [email protected]

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK