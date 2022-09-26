









Kim Kardashian is usually the one hogging the limelight but it was her youngest daughter Chicago West who fans couldn’t get enough of this week as she joined her mom in Milan for the D&G show.

The four-year-old joined elder siblings North, nine, and Saint, six, at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Milan on Saturday, 24 September.

The Independent reports the show, entitled Ciao Kim, was guest curated by the Skims founder, who worked with the Italian fashion house to recreate a selection of its archival looks from the 1990s and early 2000s. However, it was Chicago who stole the show as she was dubbed a “mini icon.”

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Chicago steals the show

The kids had front row seats in true Kardashian style and were accompanied by grandma Kris and aunt Khloe.

Chicago stunned fans in an all-black catsuit under a crystal-embellished bustier top. She wore two glittering bangles on one wrist and carried a matching embellished bag. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and, aside from looking adorable, looked very stylish too.

North looked good as always in an embellished silver jumpsuit worn over a white T-shirt with matching silver boots. Brother Saint had a more relaxed look – a plain black tee and matching trousers.

Chicago praised for her confidence in front of cameras

We don’t often get to see Chicago out and about, being the youngest of the four kids. However, when we do get to see her she definitely makes a statement. One video from the event showed Chicago posing for pictures while wearing sunglasses and eating a lollipop. Fans praised Chicago for her confidence and dubbed her “iconic.” One fan wrote:

Chicago is the Beyoncé of the West kids I swear… she’s literally that girl”.

Another fan labeled her a “mini icon” with a third saying: “Chicago honestly looks so adorably gorgeous in her little Dolce Gabbana outfit.”

One person penned: “Chicago is definitely Kim’s child.” With another chiming in: “Chicago was born for this, and it shows.”

Caio Kim

The Saturday night show opened with a series of black-and-white adverts showing Kim eating a bowl of pasta while channelling the glitz and glamour of Hollywood icons such as Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren.

The Independent reports the catwalk saw numerous recreations of Dolce & Gabbana looks, including the brand’s signature lace and leopard print.

Sharing a video of the show on her Instagram, Kim said it was “the most magical experience” and the “pinnacle to an incredible journey.” The star added in the post:

Not only did the D&G team allow me to curate the collection, they also trusted me and my team to create all the content, the short film, music and creative direction of the show, working alongside their incredible team.

Read more of what Kim had to say below:

