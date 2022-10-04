









It’s Paris Fashion Week and in true controversial Kanye West style, he debuted his new Yeezy collection whilst wearing a very questionable t-shirt that has sent shock waves through audiences and his fans.

Before the models took the runway on Monday, October 3, West, 45, opened up about his brand to audience members. As he spoke, the phrase “White Lives Matter” was seen on the back of his black T-shirt.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Kanye shocks in ‘White Lives Matter’ tee

Before his new collection made its debut on the runway, Kanye took time to speak to the audience about some serious issues and pivotal moments in his life. As he did so he wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ top with black pants and sandals.

The moment has since gone viral, with several social media users sharing screenshots of the “Stronger” rapper. The speech was live streamed on Monday for others across the world to see and Ye spoke about his impact on the fashion industry as well as pivotal life moments, including his mental health journey and when his ex Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. Kayne said:

People feel they have the right to come to my face and call me crazy like it doesn’t hurt my feelings … We did change the look of fashion over the last 10 years. We are the streets. We are the culture, and we will not be bullied.

Kanye unveiled his 9th collection in Paris

Kanye has previously unveiled his eight collections in New York but decided to reveal his 9th in Paris for a specific reason.

Prior to the event, the Grammy winner opened up to Vogue about Yeezy’s newest chapter and explained why he did this, saying:

Paris is the high cathedral of fashion. If I’m doing music, rap music, I’m going to put my hoodie on and get an Uber and go over to Future‘s house. Day after day. And if we’re working on clothes? Paris.

Kanye has been busy this fashion month

His 9th collection debut is just one fashion event that the rapper has been to this month as he has been rocking the runway for multiple events.

On Sunday, October 2, Ye walked the Balenciaga fashion show, which was attended by his ex’s sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as his daughter North West who supported her father from the sidelines.

As well as this, last month, West attended the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on September 26, sporting the same sparkly flip-flops and head-to-toe leather that he wore on Monday.

We have reached out to Kanye’s representatives for comment.

