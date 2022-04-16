All the rumours are true! Lizzo is a professional on the flute













Lizzo is an all-around extremely talented artist and performer with her skills ranging from singing and rapping to twerking and…well…fluting! One of her most impressive and iconic talents is her ability to play the flute like an absolute pro.

Many don’t know that Lizzo is classically trained as a flautist and has been practising for the past 20 years. Lizzo first blew us away with her skills in 2016 with her song “Coconut Oil”. Since then the flute sensation has continued to go viral multiple times, like when she iconically covered Future’s Mask Off.

Reality Titbit has collated together Lizzo’s top five most iconic moments of her playing and slaying the flute. Check it out.

Lizzo's Flute & Twerk Lesson | 2 Dope Queens | Season 2

Lizzo’s best flute moments

Number 5

To start we have her iconic cover of Future’s Mask Off in 2017. In her Instagram, she said she was inspired to give it a go by another Twitter user called @bonafideTye who was also a strong black woman showing off her skills as she sparked the Mask Off cover trend.

Lizzo’s rendition was unbelievable as the star managed to jump multiple octaves during her re-creation.

Number 4

This one is just as good too, in 2018 she posted a video of her playing the flute at a ridiculously fast speed to Kendrick Lamar’s Big Shot.

The song was trending on TikTok at the time and she didn’t stop her flow the entire length of the track, apart from mouthing the words “B***h” like the icon she is.

It didn’t end there, however, as after she ended the flute solo she quickly got in line with her backing dancers as they began to do the dance to “shoot” in perfect formation.

Number 3

During the time that rumours began swirling about Disney doing a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, fans became obsessed with the idea of Lizzo being Ursula due to her iconic and villainous laugh.

In November 2018, Lizzo had obviously heard fans’ requests so she whacked on an Ursula costume and played a flute rendition of Under The Sea.

Number 2

During the same month in 2018, Lizzo sent an iconic message to her haters after trolls began saying that she was “doctoring” her flute videos. Lizzo didn’t stand for this and sent a message to the haters saying:

There are people who are doubting that I’m a classically trained flautist and that these videos are fake. I just really think that that’s a sign that I’m finally popping! I’m going to celebrate by actually putting my flute together and actually blowing notes out of it, so you hoes can shut the f**k up.

Number 5

In February 2019 Lizzo uploaded a cover of Back That Azz Up by Juvenile for the song’s 20th anniversary.

Lizzo was performing the song in Amersterdam Plaza surrounded by her friends, she rocked a stunning green ombre wig and cracked out the entire synth part of the song on the flute and blew everyone away.

