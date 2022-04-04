











Lil Nas X secured his Grammy 2022 dreams by reinventing Kim Kardashian‘s pearly Balmain suit look. She previously wore a similar outfit to her bachelorette party before her 2014 wedding to now ex-husband Kanye West.

The rapper literally screamed That’s What I Want, and with the click of his fingers (well, kinda) took inspiration from the fashion icon’s one-of-a-kind two-piece and wore a similar look himself at the prestigious awards ceremony.

His creative and fashion director Hodo Musa appears to have been inspired by the Kardashian’s $20K FW/12 outfit, and dressed his client head to toe in pearls. However, they added their own touch of symbolic butterflies!

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian’s 2014 Balmain look

Kim Kardashian wore a $20K Balmain dress ahead of her wedding to Kanye West, who she has recently divorced from. She was spotted in the get-up in Paris while celebrating her last night as a single woman before marriage.

The reality star and businesswoman had hosted a dinner for her girlfriends at the post Hôtel Costes on Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. Kim K told younger sister Kylie Jenner she could wear the outfit one day, “with her blue hair.“

As per Grazia, Kanye’s baby mother wore a powder-blue, pearl-embellished Balmain dress from Olivier Rousteing’s treasure trove. The unique mini dress was part of their fall 2012 collection!

It’s giving Kim K before her wedding pic.twitter.com/bx7IMiE5uK — g (@giuuuliiiiiii) April 4, 2022

Lil Nas X ‘reinvents’ Kim K’s outfit

Lil Nas X sported that same look Kim Kardashian wore pre-wedding several years ago, but made it his own. He wore a two-piece – top and trousers – with a butterfly statement piece in the middle, differing from Kim’s floral pattern.

He also wore matching platform shoes, which saw him towering over the other Grammys musicians. The look was completed with a diamond grill, earrings, and rings, and a touch of blue eye shadow on the corners of his eyes.

The outfit didn’t last all night, as the rapper later changed into a sparkly black suit. He kicked off his Dead Right Now performance in a cape to cover it, before stripping down to a one-sleeve bejewelled crop top and later, military jacket.

Lil Nas X channeling his inner Kim K. Both in Balmain 😍 pic.twitter.com/rPqlaQHlHr — ideservecouture (@ideservecouture) April 3, 2022

Did the rapper win a 2022 Grammy award?

No, Lil Nas X didn’t win a Grammy award. However, he was up for five nominations including for his song Montero (Call Me by Your Name) for Record and Song of the Year, as well as for Best Music Video.

His album Montero was up for Album of the Year, but that’s not all. The star’s Industry Baby track with Jack Harlow was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance! He lost to Ye‘s song Hurricane featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby.

Despite losing out on the win, fans have clapped Lil Nas X for his talents. On his Instagram, he declared he would “try again next year”, which received well wishes from his loved ones, such as: “You are and always will be the champion.”

Fans were treated to a performance by the musician with fellow American rapper Jack Harlow, who is signed to Don Cannon and DJ Drama’s record label Generation Now, for their collab song.

