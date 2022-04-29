Amanda Bynes' transformation from Hairspray locks to gothic makeover













Amanda Bynes grew up surrounded by the world of Nickelodeon, having started acting aged seven. Fast-forward to her adult life and she’s gone from young blonde locks to a grungy makeover – complete with a face tattoo.

She had even secured her own series called The Amanda Show by the age of 13, before landing a starring role in the WB sitcom What I Like About You from 2002 to 2006. However, her Disney-esque look totally changed as she got older.

One of Amanda’s last acting roles was when she played lollipop-loving character Penny on popular musical Hairspray, featuring the likes of Zac Efron and John Travolta. The star’s hair is now a far stretch from blonde pigtails and a quiff.

Amanda has gone from looking like a young Nickelodeon character to a grungy, dark-haired star. Let’s look at her transformation through the years before she settled for her current look.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYLON

Amanda Bynes’ young years

Amanda was born with brown hair, which was usually styled in some wacky up do – such as in the below picture of her acting at a young age – and had grown to past her shoulders before she turned ten.

Then as she became more used to having cameras around her, the young actress grew her hair even longer, which naturally started getting lighter once she had reached her teenage years.

She attended a comedy camp at the Los Angeles Laugh Factory and was spotted by a Nickelodeon producer before being cast by the network on sketch comedy series All That, where she played various roles from 1996 to 2000.

In the series, Amanda usually sported naturally flowing front curls which outlined her face, with the rest of her hair in a ponytail. However, she didn’t always have these ringlets as she tended to go for straight hair looks as she grew older.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Hairspray star’s 2000s looks

Amanda had long, blonde-brown locks which almost reached her belly button in 2011. She posed at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in blue fringed shoes and a beige mini dress, complemented by a glowy make-up look.

This was the year after she announced an indefinite hiatus from acting in 2010 as she struggled with various personal problems. That same year was when she sported a headband blonde look in teen comedy Easy A – her last acting role.

From then on, Amanda was spotted with bright blonde hair, to a green wig, and later a blonde wig. She stayed away from the limelight for a year, but has now made a comeback – looking vastly different to her 2000s days.

Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Her transformation to grungy goth

Amanda first showed off her face tattoo in 2019, which shows a crooked heart tattoo under her cheek. She also sported a septum piercing in the picture, where she is said to be with her fiance.

She later reportedly got a second tattoo on her face, which looks like a dot of ink above her eyebrow. However, just a few weeks before on December 3rd, the former Nickelodeon star shared a selfie without any visible ink.

It is unknown who gave Amanda the tat, but many have assumed that she inked herself due to its unevenness. Others think it is a crooked heart on purpose, which may attribute to the meaning behind the tattoo.

Pair the face tattoo with a next-to-none make-up look and jet black hair, and you’ve got Amanda’s grungy look, which she has kept since 2020. Her Instagram page (@amanda.bynes1986) consists of promo for her rap song ‘Fairfax’.

