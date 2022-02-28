Amanda Seyfried’s 2004 Mean Girls premiere dress was not so fetch













With Mean Girls being one of the most popular and successful movies in the world, you’d think the stars would have had a decent stylist for the premiere. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for Amanda Seyfriend at her first premiere for the movie in 2004.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Amanda Seyfried reacted to her questionable outfit choice from the 2004 premiere of Mean Girls, in which she played the role of Karen. This was one of her first-ever premieres on her rise to fame so we should cut her a little slack, however, the dress was far from ‘fetch.’

Keep reading if you want to find out more about Seyfried’s fashion faux pas.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kimmel reminds Seyfried of her ‘questionable’ premiere look

During Amanda’s interview, Jimmy was asking the actress about her most recent premiere for the new show she is in called The Dropout. However, in typical Jimmy Kimmel style, he then pulled out a picture from under his desk of Seyfried’s 2004 Mean Girls premiere look and used the opportunity to ask her about it.

The star was just 19 at the time and she chose to wear a sickly, pale yellow mini dress with a small white clutch. Amanda openly stated that she was broke at the time and didn’t have a stylist to help, so the look was completely styled by her.

Amanda Seyfried 2004. Picture: Amanda Seyfried on Mean Girls Red Carpet, Her Love of Pranks & New Show The Dropout

The star also revealed that she had to buy two dresses for the premiere so her funds were stretched at the time. Obviously, Jimmy had the picture of this too and he continued to embarrass her with the other picture of her outfit, to which Amanda responded,

I used the only money I had to buy a dress, but there were two premieres and so I had to buy two dresses because you wear different dresses. I didn’t know any of the rules, so I was wearing a white bra and black underwear and no-slip. Amanda Seyfried, Jimmy Kimmel

Amanda Seyfried 2004. Picture: Amanda Seyfried on Mean Girls Red Carpet, Her Love of Pranks & New Show The Dropout

Amanda reflected on her ‘humble beginings’

During the conversation with Jimmy, Amanda reflected on her life and the position she was in back in 2004 when she was only 19. Amanda revealed at the time she was broke and had no idea that within a year she would end up being one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood.

When talking about the dresses, the actress stated that they cost her $600 and that she couldn’t even afford a ride home that night. Amanda went on to say that at the time she couldn’t afford a makeup artist fashion stylist or even a publicist, therefore, she had to do all her looks herself.

Seyfried described those times as her ‘humble beginnings’ and looked back on them fondly.

Amanda’s new show, The Dropout

The Dropout is a brand new series starting on Hulu soon with Amanda as one of the lead roles. The star is playing the role of Elizabeth Holmes who is a biotechnology entrepreneur and is also the ‘disgraced’ founder of Theranos.

The show is about Elizabeth’s attempt to revolutionize the healthcare industry after dropping out of college and starting a technology company.

You can watch The Dropout on Hulu from March 3rd, 2022.

