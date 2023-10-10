Amber Smith and Sister Wives star Kody Brown are reportedly dating. Wondering who Amber is? Well, according to a TikTok account, she is a 25-year-old waitress he is now in a relationship with. It comes as Kody Brown wore a new ring in the latest episode.

Sister Wives has seen the fallout of Kody Brown and his original four wives. Now, he’s left with just Robyn Brown, but it’s been rumored he has been looking for a new wife for months. A TikTok account claims Kody is with a woman called Amber Smith, whom he allegedly met in a casino.

Amber Smith and Kody Brown

Amber Smith is the name of the rumored woman Sister Wives star Kody is dating. As per TikTok account @topish22, Amber is a 25-year-old waitress from Nevada whom Kody met in a casino. The TikTok page claims Amber is “intrigued by the polygamous faith and wanted to be his fifth wife.”

She is described as a “blonde bombshell” with a tattoo of a rose on her left shoulder. The woman also reportedly has a piercing on her navel, is a fan of reality shows, and has been dating Kody for three months. They have allegedly been spotted kissing at restaurants, hotels, and parks.

Kody hasn’t responded to the claims he has a new love in his polyamorous life. There are no other reports online except for fan accounts on YouTube and TikTok. Viewers of the show are skeptical over the claims.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have asked TLC for comment.

Fans react to TikTok rumors

When Sister Wives fans found out about Kody’s alleged fifth wife, some were skeptical, while others got excited. There’s a clear divide between TikTok users…

One TikTokker said: “When did this happen??? bc this is the first I’ve heard of it.” Another skeptical social media user penned: “I don’t buy any of this! 😂😂😂.”

However, some are convinced the rumors are true. “I knew this was coming, what goes around comes around,” reacted a follower. Another said: “The new woman looks exactly like a younger Robyn!”

Sister Wives: Kody wears a new ring

Kody wore a new ring on Sister Wives. He replaced his Claddagh ring with a new one, signaling his departure from polygamy and his commitment to his monogamous relationship with Robyn.

The jewelry replaces the one he used to wear while married to Meri. The new ring is believed to retail for over $1,000. He famously wore a Claddagh ring with all of his wives including Christine and Janelle.

Meri admits during her confessional that it’s “weird” that Kody is being so “awkward” about her noticing his new hardware. “Like, if he doesn’t want me to see the ring, don’t wear it to my house,” Meri proclaims.

WATCH SISTER WIVES ON TLC EVERY SUNDAY AT 10/9C