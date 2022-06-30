











It has only been a month since winner Noah Thompson stormed American Idol. At the age of 19, Noah from Kentucky won the hearts of many with his voice and now the star is teasing fans of a new song.

Noah Thompson topped the Series 20 of American Idol and the singer is now on the list of the youngest winners of the competition ever. Currently, Jordin Sparks stands as the youngest winner of Idol at the age of 17.

Just a month since being crowned and debuting his first song, Noah is now in the works of releasing new music for his fans.

Wanting to get feedback before finishing writing it up, he shared a snippet of his unreleased song, including the lyrics.

Noah Thompson performs unreleased song ‘On The Outside’

The country boy is now teasing a new song to fans, following the release of his debut single One Day Tonight before being crowned as the winner of Idol.

Now 20, Noah updated his 188k Instagram followers with an unreleased song in the works called “On The Outside” on June 27.

He was asking his followers for an advise, explaining the song is not complete yet, but wanted fans to know what he has been working on.

Gathering more than 27k likes, through a TikTok video, he captioned: “Tell me what y’all think, should I finish it?? #songwriting#nashvilletn#ontheoutside.“

Singing in the clip and playing along his guitar, the lyrics say:

“It’s easy come and easy go.

It’s the way you feel in your soul, it’s when you’re locked up in your mind,

finding ways to pass the time.

Only Heaven knows where this thing goes,

But you don’t make it so easy, and I can’t make you stay,

and my heart’s only beating your way

if I had one too many…

To drink and drive.

I hope you know I’m all good.

I’m all good on the outside,”

Fans eager to hear more

Throughout the three-month competition, Noah grew his fanbase due to his undeniable magical voice. His talent has taken him from a boy who didn’t believe in himself, to becoming a superstar.

Now that he seemed to confirm to be working on music despite “not considering himself a good songwriter”, fans have shown their excitement for the song to be completed and released. Some want it “ASAP”.

“🔥🔥Can’t wait to hear the rest of the story! Please, please finish. There’s another #1 hit waiting to skyrocket!🔥🔥,” a fan commented.

A second fan wrote: “Noah it sounds amazing! Keep writing and keep pushing yourself! There was no doubt that you were born to do just this!! I never can get enough of your voice! We are all waiting for new music from you ❤️.”

“Yep, it’s a keeper #finishit,” another fan confirmed. A fourth one followed: “1000000% yes.“

The following day, Noah uploaded another post in the studio, confirming again new music was in the works.

His journey on American Idol

Originally from Louisiana, Kentucky, Noah gave it a second chance at participating in the singing competition after appearing on “The Voice”. This time, it was thanks to his best friend Arthur, who forced him to audition.

By the time Noah had auditioned, he was only 19 years old and was working as a construction worker.

“He’s not born to be working with us,” Arthur said about Noah.

His mother, who had filmed the online tape delivered the good news the teenager would be singing for Katy Perry. Singing to Kameron Marlowe’s Giving You Up, Noah impressed the three judges who were at the loss of words.

Not believing in himself, stage by stage, he managed to travel from quarters to the semifinal, to the final, and eventually became the winner of the latest season of American Idol.

Thompson, who is a father of an eight-month son, was thrilled to be able to provide a better life for his family. Right after being crowned as an American Idol, he debuted his song, One Day Tonight.