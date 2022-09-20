









American Idol trio Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson were seen showing their support this week for the first-ever AI winner, Kelly Clarkson, as she accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The show’s OG judges joined the show’s very first winner, Monday, during the WOF ceremony and it was giving fans major blast from the past vibes.

However, aside from Kelly, all eyes seemed to be on Randy Jackson as he looked drastically thinner after losing a lot of weight since we last saw him. Now fans want to know if the music legend is okay.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Randy Jackson shocks fans on WOF

All eyes were on Randy at the event as fans questioned if he was okay. Thankfully he is. Randy Jackson had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2003, prompting him to begin losing weight. He later revealed that diabetes runs in his family.

According to latestnews.com, since his diagnosis, Jackson has been a spokesperson for the chronic health condition and has spoken about it in numerous publications and on social media.

Following his diagnosis in 2003, Jackson claimed to have undergone weight loss surgery, which enabled him to lose approximately 114 pounds. According to his February 2021 interview with Today, the musician and R&B performer weighed more than 350 pounds in the early 2000s. During an interview, he said:

I was like 358. I had to get it down, man. So what I did is, I went through, I had gastric bypass. I started Unify Health Labs, my vitamin line. I had a food divorce, is what I usually say. I had to let it all go and start over.

The American Idol judges join Kelly to celebrate

It was only right that the judges shared their excitement with Kelly as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And according to the pictures posted by TMZ, it looked like they all couldn’t be happier to link up again, especially under such rewarding circumstances.

Kelly won the first season of American Idol back in 2002 which led to her receiving her record deal with RCA and ever since, she has gone on to become one of the st successful pop stars of her time.

Aside from her music she also has her own talk show now which she has won Emmy awards, so she rightfully deserves that spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fans were proud of Kelly

For many American Idol fans, seeing all three judges together as well as the first winner 20 years later, was a nostalgic blast from the past. Twitter quickly filled up with comments showing support for the squad that day, one person tweeted:

They love them some her. Glad to see they’re in her corner after all this time.

Another person chimed in saying, “Such a great ceremony! Congratulations @kellyclarkson you are an Icon, so wholesome.” A similar tweet read, “I’m not crying, you are.”

Some people really do wait a lifetime, for a moment like this.

