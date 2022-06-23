American Idol's Scotty McCreery expecting first baby with childhood sweetheart













Scotty McCreery, one of the youngest American Idol winners ever, is expecting his first baby with his childhood sweetheart.

The couple, both 28, shared the news they are expanding their family. The former American Idol winner took to Instagram account to reveal the happy news. The couple tied the knot four years ago in the North Carolina mountains.

Scotty McCreery shares baby news

Good news! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi Dugal are over the moon with their baby news. As confirmed by People, the two have got “a little man on the way” and are expecting him in November.

He told the news publication the two wanted to settle down eventually, and have kids on their own. However, the couple wanted “the first few years to have time on the road, to see things and experience life.”

Scotty’s 617k followers left congratulatory messages for the singer. The post included photos of the couple posing while holding the echography and also with their dog Moose.

Gathering over 100k likes, the singer captioned: “Baby boy McCreery coming soon! 😁💙.”

The couple, who have known each other since kindergarten, tied the knot in 2018 after dating since their senior year of high school.

Becoming one of American Idol’s youngest winners

On May 25, 2011, Scotty McCreery made history in season 10 of American Idol. At just the age of 17, Scotty became one of the youngest Idol winners thanks to his undeniably talented voice.

The country singer won the approval from the judges when he sang Josh Turner’s Your Man and Travis Tritt’s Put Some Drive In Your Country. After being put into a group, the then-teenager demonstrated he shined best when singing solo. Surely, he did.

After being crowned as one of the youngest American Idol winners on season 10, he pursued his dream of becoming a professional country singer. He always had the support of his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Gabi.

A successful life after the American Idol stage

His debut album Clear as Day featured on the Billboard 200. It concreted Scott in becoming the first and youngest country male artist to achieve such a milestone. It was also certified platinum in the United States. Scotty has released a total of five studio albums, including a Christmas-themed album.

Despite pursuing his dream of becoming a country singer, he has kept his life away from the spotlight. Nonetheless, he’s very active on his social media accounts posting regular covers.

The country singer released his album, Same Truck after a three-year hiatus. Holding virtual concerts due to the covid-19 pandemic, the singer started to go on a tour across the United States earlier this year.

Scotty is set to return to the stages starting June 23, 2022, in South Carolina until December 9, 2022, in Virginia. For more information and how to access tickets, click here.