Amy Roloff took one solo trip and LPBW fans were convinced she'd split up with Chris













Little People, Big Problems! Amy Roloff has responded to fans’ fears that she and her partner, Chris Marek may have split up. The star of Little People, Big World took a solo trip last week and fans spotted that she left her husband behind.

However, all seems well and you can stop worrying as via Amy’s responses to fans’ fears, it appears the pair are fine and they were simply doing their own thing with their families. Reality Titbit has the story.

Chad and JT Go Deep | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11092 Chad and JT Go Deep | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/SV5eLsh0DGc/hqdefault.jpg 1075941 1075941 center 22403

View Instagram Post

Fans feared that Amy and Chris has parted ways

On Instagram, Amy recently shared pictures with her family and friends from her solo trip. In the caption she explained:

In Michigan for just a few days, but so worth it to visit with my Dad, be with family and celebrate the marriage of my nephew and wife’s marriage. God is good and I’m so thankful I got to come.

But some fans grew concerned after noticing Chris was absent from all the festivities.

One person commented, “Amy, where did you leave Chris?” Another person said, “Beautiful photo, but where is Chris?” Amy didn’t directly respond to fans straight away which had them growing in concern.

View Instagram Post

Amy responded to fans’ concerns about Chris

After receiving more concerned comments from fans Amy decided it was necessary to respond herself. The 57-year-old explained:

I know many of you asked where Chris was. We both took the time to visit each of our families so he was visiting his family in Idaho. It is all a good thing. We’re thankful we each got to take the time to visit family.

It looks as though Amy and Chris are doing just fine, and the couple simply split up their visits with their families who live in different states.

View Instagram Post

Amy praises Chris on his 60th birthday

Amy’s recent birthday post for her hubby also proves that things really are all good in their marriage as she praises Chris on his 60th.

The reality star celebrated Chris’ milestone birthday with a lengthy tribute on Instagram. The caption read:

To say you changed my life is an understatement. You let me be me and yet I continue to learn and grow within myself to continue to strive to be my best. You’re my partner today and riding into the sunset. You’re my love and my friend.

The star continued in the caption, wishing her husband “more” in life. Amy continued:

More of us, appreciating each other and moments being together, adventures, bird watching, riding the motorcycles, games, walks and discovering something new about ourselves and each other. I celebrate you because you’re an awesome man and I’m happy you chose me and you’re a part of my life.

View Instagram Post

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK