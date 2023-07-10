Amy Roloff is a reality television star, a baker, and an author who is most known for starring in the TLC show Little People Big World. Let’s take a look at Amy Roloff’s net worth, marriage to new man Chris, and children with ex-husband Matt.

Amy Roloff first hit our screens in 2006. Little People Big World premiered, and we have followed her family for 24 seasons ever since. The reality star has a genetic condition called achondroplasia, a primary feature of which is dwarfism.

Who is Amy Roloff and what is her net worth?

Name: Amy Jo Roloff

Born: September 17 1962

Net worth: An estimated $6 million, according to Celebrity net worth.

In addition to being a television star, Amy is also an author, baker, and motivational speaker. She has been featured on shows like The View, Jay Leno, Oprah, and Good Morning America, among others.

She has written the books Short and Simple Family Recipes, A Little Me, and Little People Big Values. Back in 2016, Amy opened an online bakery called Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen.

The star also has a large social media following on Instagram and often gives more cooking tips on her website.

How many kids does Amy Roloff have with Matt?

Amy and her ex-husband Matt Roloff have four children together: fraternal twins Jeremy and Zach Roloff, who were born in 1990, Molly who was born in 1993, and Jacob, who was born four years later.

Zach and his wife Tori Roloff have three children: Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah. Jeremy and his wife Audrey also have three children called Ember, Bode, and Radley. Meanwhile, Jacob and his partner Isabel have one child called Mateo.

That means that in total, Amy has seven grandchildren.

When did Amy and her new partner get married?

Amy split from her ex-husband Matt in April 2016 after 27 years of marriage.

She then met her new man after the split and they tied the knot four years after splitting from Matt. Amy married her partner Chris Marek in August 2021 at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

At the time, she told People: “Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together. I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.”

Amy Roloff met Chris at a single’s mixer event in Portland, and ended up at a pool party together several weeks later. Chris is a real estate agent and owns Keller Williams Real Estate.

As we know, Amy is now happily married to Chris, and Matt Roloff got engaged to Caryn Chandler earlier this year. Their children were adults at the time of the separation and the foursome often spend time together for events or as bigger family gatherings, so it’s clear there’s no hard feelings between them.

Did Amy Roloff and Chris split?

As far as we know, Amy and Chris have not split, but despite the happy couple living their life, rumors still swirl online. Earlier this year, Amy shared an adorable Valentine’s Day post for her new beau and wrote that she is “thrilled” to get to spend the rest of her Valentine’s Days with Chris.

She wrote: “Love you Chris. Thanks for being my love, friend and forever Valentine.”

Amy has been sharing snapshots of her life on social media, and recently (On June 4) she posted a selfie of her and Chris celebrating at their friend’s birthday.

The reality star also shared a picture from one of their date nights in May, when the couple went to watch the Oregon Symphony. Amy wrote that she loves “date nights with Chris”.

It’s clear the couple have a real and deep love for each other, with their trips away and family gatherings but don’t feel the need to have to prove they’re still together every single day to fans. Despite the unfounded claims of Amy Roloff and Chris split or breaking up, they continue to live their lives and ignore the rumor mill.

Her emotional post after son was hospitalized

In February this year, Zach Roloff was hospitalized and needed an emergency shunt revision. He explained on social media shortly after his surgery the shunt is something he has always had, but it had suddenly become “very real” for the family that week.

He confirmed while it had been an emotional week, he was thankfully now on the road to recovery.

After Zach’s operation, Amy also shared a post with followers, thanking people for their help and prayers.

She wrote: “So far so good and we’re praying his recovery is strong and goes well. I know he doesn’t want to be here again anytime soon.”

Amy also said that she had been watching her grandkids so that Tori was able to be with Zach. She called them both “troopers” and said that Zach would be home soon.

“I’m so very thankful for the community of my family and friends,” she wrote.

Amy is still alive despite “sad news” hoax

In November 2022, a fake video began circulating Facebook claiming the “sad news” Amy had died. The caption read: “With a heavy heart at the tearful farewell to ‘Dwarf’ Amy Roloff, goodbye Amy Roloff.”

Over the past few years there have also been several YouTube videos claiming that Amy had died, such as one in November with the title: “10 minutes ago / We announce very sad news about ‘dwarf’ Amy Roloff, She has been confirmed as.”

However, as Amy has been active on social media since, we can safely assume that this was merely a death hoax, as confirmed by Snopes.

Although, the Roloff family did have to deal with real sad news for Amy and Matt when Matt’s father passed away. Ronald ‘Papa’ Roloff was aged 84 when he passed away in August 2022, and he was a vital part of the family. Matt penned an emotional post online following the news where he declared it was a “sad week” when he passed.

Matt wrote: “A sad week for the Roloff Family.. my dad… affectionately known as ‘papa’ to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening.”

The Roloff family – Amy, Matt and Tori – keep his spirit alive sharing tributes to Ronald on special days on Instagram.