Amy Schumer made tens of millions through acting and being down-right hilarious













Amy Schumer is recognised for more than one reason across the globe now as she has taken her career across multiple platforms, including comedy, acting and even becoming an author. The star rose to fame after she competed on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and has progressed leaps and bounds ever since.

Since then she has gone on to do incredible things in her career such as co-writing, co-star and co-create her very own show on comedy central, Inside Amy Schumer.

Through her impressive comedic career and acting career Amy has made a shed load of money, so keep reading to find out more about her whopping net worth as well as the career that’s made her so many dollars!

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Amy Schumer’s net worth

Through her impressive and extensive career, the 40-year-old is worth $45 million according to celebritynetworth.

The majority of this has been made through her career endeavours in TV and film as we mentioned, she stared in her own comedy central show which has become very popular.

Amy has also featured (and written) in the blockbuster film Trainwreck which was incredibly popular. It grossed $140.8 million worldwide and has also been on broadway where she also earned a Tony nomination for her role in the 2017 show Meteor Shower.

Amy is also an author and podcaster

Amy has her fingers in all the money pies it seems, and she has racked in her whopping net worth from multiple directions. Aside from her acting and comedy career, in 2015 she landed one of the largest advance book deals in history, worth $9 million.

This was when she published “The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo” which also hit No.1 on the New York Times bestseller list a year after it was released. Schumer is also the host of the “Amy Schumer presents: 3 Girls 1 Keith” podcast with Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein and Keith Robinson.

When Forbes published their list of highest-paid comedians in 2016 Amy Schumer was the only female to ever make the list.

Amy was voted “class clown” in high school

Amy attended South Side Highschool when she was younger and was voted class clown as well as “teacher’s worst nightmare”. After she graduated she attended a Hebrew school called the Central Synagogue of Nawall County before going to Maryland to attend Townson University.

Schumer then went on to study theatre and graduated with a degree in the subject and continued to study for two years after at the William Esper Studio in New York City.

