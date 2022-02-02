An ex-lover is at the heart of Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson’s friendship











Hollywood star, Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed to fans that she and her ex-husband’s new girlfriend have a very strong relationship and even hang out together.

In a recent Instagram story, Paltrow invited her fans to ask her questions about her life, but most fans seemed to be asking about her ex Chris Martin’s relationship with 50 Shades of Grey star, Dakota Johnson.

Johnson and Martin have been dating now for four years after Paltrow announced that she and Chris’ 13-year long relationship came to an end.

One person asked the Hollywood legend if she loved Dakota and her answer pleasantly surprised her fans.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Goop

Gwyneth says she “loves” Dakota

In response to the question, she candidly and quickly responded “very much”. Gwyneth, 49, is said to have been friendly with Johnson for a while now.

The two are often snapped together by the paparazzi and are usually caught laughing and smiling with one another. Gwyneth has no issues with Johnson dating Chris as she has moved on herself.

Gwyneth is now happily married to American Horror Story co-creator, Brad Falchuck, whom she met on the set of Glee back when she made a cameo as a substitute teacher for the series back in 2010.

The pair visit fashion shows together

Not only do the actresses get on extremely well, but they also partake in many activities together. They were spotted in November 2020 at the Gucci Fashion Show in Los Angeles and seemed to be having a great time.

If that wasn’t enough, the pair proved their closeness when Dakota joined Paltrow and her husband, Falchuck on their annual skiing trip a few years ago.

Dakota and Chris brought their first house together in 2021 and Gwyneth couldn’t be more happy or supportive of the pair.

Paltrow was asked if she can ever really move on

During the Instagram Q&A, Paltrow was also asked another pretty personal question by a fan. Someone asked if she believed she could ever truly move on from her divorce with Chris, to which she was happy to respond. Gwyneth positively responded,

Oh, absolutely. It’s a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you really are, what you want, and what you deserve. Gwyneth Paltrow, Instagram

Both of the couples have managed to maintain a happy and healthy relationship and Gwyneth and Martin confidently co-parent their two children Apple and Moses. – If only all breakups were this simple!