Andrew Garfield and Chris Pine have sent Marvel fans into a frenzy online as they’ve been pictured together at the Zegna show at Milan Fashion Week.

Garfield famously played the role of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man, before the role was taken over by Tom Holland. Chris Pine, on the other hand, voiced the webhead’s alter ego in the 2018 animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

We take a look at the celebrity crossover picture that has fans going crazy.

Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield pictured with Chris Pine at Milan Fashion Week

It’s the crossover everyone was waiting for, Andrew Garfield and Chris Pine have been pictured together at Milan Fashion Week, and of course, fans ‘can’t cope.’

The picture is going viral on Twitter, with one fan commenting: “Andrew Garfield and Chris Pine?? This is how I WIN.”

“I CANT COPE I JUST CANT!” exclaimed another.

One joked: “They did this for me.”

The two both attended the Zegna Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week.

Other notable celebrities in attendance included Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Younes Bendjima.

Garfield’s suit steals the show

Of course, sitting front row at fashion week it’s only right to be dressed to the nines, which is exactly what Andrew Garfield did.

The 39-year-old looked dapper in an all-nude summer suit with a pair of white trainers, which again sent Twitter into a frenzy.

“Complimentary greetings to #AndrewGarfield who is looking spectacular in a summer suit, no one else can rock it like him,” wrote one fan.

“I’m simping, like usual,” fangirled another.

One joked: “Every day I am reminded that there’s only one of him and that’s making me sick.”

The actor was spotted with Eddie Redmayne in London

It looks like Garfield has been busy as of late, as earlier this week, he was spotted hanging out with ‘long time pal’ Eddie Redmayne in London.

The pair were seen taking a stroll through Marylebone, in high spirits as they were pictured hugging and laughing.

Both actors hail from the UK, as they both found success overseas in Hollywood.

The two have since enjoyed great success with Redmayne winning an Oscar for Best Actor in 2015 for his role as Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.