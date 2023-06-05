Andy Cohen has opened up about his experience with surrogacy and said he “helped” pass a law that allowed his baby daughter to be born.

The Watch What Happens Live presenter got frank about his experience with surrogacy after her welcomed son Ben, 4, and daughter Lucy, 1.

Andy, who is a single parent, appeared on Amanda Hirsch’s podcast where he shared a few words about his journey.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Andy Cohen welcomed his daughter via gestational surrogacy

The Bravo star appeared on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed that his baby was born with “one of the first” gestational surrogacies in New York.

“I was going to Albany. Surrogacy was illegal in the state of New York, and I helped get that law passed,” Andy explained.

In gestational surrogacies, the surrogate doesn’t donate their eggs for fertilization. These types of surrogacies were illegal in New York until 2020, as per the New York State Department of Health.

More from the podcast

Andy revealed that he wanted to have the baby in New York which is why he actively advocated for the law to be passed in this state.

“So I went to Albany a couple of times and I was out there, you know, trying to get it passed,” he continued in the interview. “I wanted to have the baby in New York, or I wanted my surrogate to have the baby in New York. And so Lucy was one of the first surrogate babies born here.”

“But also, it was good because it gave me a lot more time to kind of get good at it with Ben,” the Bravo presenter added.

Bravo host has two kids

Andy confirmed the birth of his daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, on April 29 last year followed by a thoughtful post in which he thanked his “rock star” surrogate.

“Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!” he wrote in an Instagram post last year. “She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

The Bravo host welcomed his four-year-old son also via gestational surrogacy in Los Angeles. Ben was born on February 4, 2019.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images