











It’s all happening for Angela Rummans! The Big Brother star met Tyler Crispen on season 20 of the show and they’re now officially engaged. What’s more, she’s set to appear on another reality show, The Challenge.

This time she will be on her own, but Tyler has made his support clear for his fiancee via Instagram.

Angela and Tyler. Picture: Big Brother’s Tyler Crispen And Angela Rummans Bring Us Inside Their Home | PeopleTV

Angela and Tyler engaged

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are officially engaged, the couple announced the news in dual Instagram posts on Sunday, January 31.

As mentioned by E! Online, the Big Brother alumni, who met on the show’s 20th season in 2018, got engaged on January 30 and shared photos of the special day, which took place on the beach in their home town of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Tyler called the engagement the “greatest day” of his life, and wrote in his Instagram caption:

WE’RE ENGAGED! @angelarummans You make every day seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth. I’ll love you to infinity and beyond. Tyler Crispen

Angela said in hers:

YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of the time. Angela Rummans

Proposal had been a long time coming

Angela told E! News in October 2018 she was “patiently waiting” for her guy to pop the question. However, at the time, they embarked on a relationship milestone as they decided to move in together.

Angela explained: “After the Big Brother house, it only seemed natural [to move in together]. We were so used to living together and sharing a bed together throughout most of the season so going back into my normal life, it felt natural for him to move in with me. I couldn’t imagine living without him.”

Angela set to appear on The Challenge

Angela Rummans is set to participate in CBS reality series The Challenge: USA. The show will premiere on the network on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and will also be streamed on Paramount+.

The competition will feature contestants who are already established reality stars from shows such as Survivor, The Amazing Race, Love Island and Big Brother.

Her new fiance has already shown his support for his soon-to-be wife via his Instagram in an adorable post wishing her luck for the show: