











“Real bodies matter.” Those are the words of Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons, who has shared multiple pictures and videos wearing a green bikini in raw, unedited snaps which show off her physique.

The reality TV personality revealed that “thick thighs save lives” in an Instagram upload. It all comes as part of her look for Miami Swim Week, where she is modelling the vegan Matte Collection swimwear brand.

She took part in a runway show for the company, which has resulted in a flurry of praise from Angela’s followers who are clapping her for showing real bodies. Want to get your hands on the same bathing suit?

Angela Simmons’ bathing suit

Angela modelled a Matte Collection green bikini at the Versace Mansion for Miami Swim Week. She paired the look with a green throw-over and chunky silver necklace, completed with some clear heels.

The Erden Textured Cover-up can be purchased for $34 (£30) on the website, while the exact bikini worn by Angela is also available for, under the name Leon Textured Monokini, for $30 (£26).

A one-piece version of Angela’s look is also on the website, the Micah Textured One Piece, for $32 (£28). The star stressed that the photos shared by her are raw with “no edit”, which led to a flurry of praise in her comments.

Fans praise GUHH star for ‘real body’ portrayal

Several “beautiful” and “gorgeous” comments were left within just 15 hours of Angela posting her bikini photos. One comment from renowned songwriter Angie Beyince received 1.3K likes in under 24 hours. She wrote:

I think it’s so amazing and so inspiring for you to show real bodies, in real life, in real time. It’s bold & it’s brave! You are beautiful and what you’re doing is beautiful for so many girls & women.

Another said: “One time for the real bodies 💪🏽💚.”

“No edit….doesn’t need any,” reacted one of Angela’s followers. Many agreed, commenting that she does not need to edit her pictures and loved how she had kept the uploads exactly as they were taken.

Her work with Matte Collection

Angela has worked with Matte Collection for a while, and is often seen modelling their swimsuits on their website and Instagram page. She recently announced that she is the new face of the brand’s 2022 Confidence Campaign.

The TV personality joined the brand in May for their new swimwear campaign. Aiming to promote body positivity, the GUHH star got her followers involved by running a competition for someone to walk the runway with her.

As per Sheen Magazine, the beachwear brand’s founder, Justina, said it was a “no-brainer to have Angela Simmons as the headliner.” Matte Collection is known for being a brand that “prioritizes every kind of body shape, size, and style”.

The company was “built on the mission to help all women look and feel their best without breaking the bank.”

