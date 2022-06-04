Angelina Jolie's busy life as a mother of six in her own words













Angelina Jolie is an A-list celebrity, dedicated humanitarian and mother to six children – and she’s spoken openly about her busy family life.

Jolie, who celebrates her 47th birthday today, adopted her first child from Cambodia in 2002 with her former husband Billy Bob Thornton. She then adopted two more with Brad Pitt as well as sharing three biological kids with him. Splitting from Pitt in 2016, Jolie now has full custody of all six children.

Throughout the years Jolie has been open and honest with her experiences of motherhood, sharing how she’s navigated her family life alongside her notable status. In recent years, Jolie has taken fewer directing jobs to spend more time with her family. She told Entertainment Weekly “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years”.

Jolie has opted for acting jobs which allowed more time at home “I needed to just do shorter acting jobs and be home more”.

Jolie’s divorce from Brad in 2016 became one of the most high profile divorces ever. Her brother, James Haven, assisted Jolie with her children, becoming a full-time caregiver or ‘Manny’. Though, he was reportedly let go in 2017 due to the emotional toll it took. However emotionally-taxing this period of time was for Jolie, she has always acknowledged her privilege: “I have much more support than most people, most women in this world”.

It’s clear Jolie has a strong bond with her kids, she told E! News “We’re such a team so I am very, very lucky”, and goes on to say “I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people”.

With six different children, Jolie has always supported them individually. She spoke about her adopted children as “a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours”.

Jolie also stresses the importance of embracing her adopted children’s culture in their home, saying: “They are from their country and they are of their country and they should know that”.

Jolie has also acknowledged her privilege whilst raising a black daughter in America. She describes a system that protects her but might not protect her daughter as “intolerable”.