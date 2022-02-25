Angelina Jolie’s trip to Cambodia with daughter Shiloh is warming our hearts











Angelina Jolie and her 15-year-old daughter, Shiloh, have been melting fans’ hearts this week as they took a trip to Cambodia together to work with Jolie’s non-profit foundation, the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

The mother and daughter took the trip for some much-needed relaxation but also decided to lend a hand to the communities of Cambodia while they were there.

We have all the details on the actress’ trip and exactly what they got up to while they were away, check it out.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Angelia and Shiloh’s trip to Cambodia

On Wednesday, Jolie shared a series of pictures on her Instagram showing fans her time in Cambodia. In the post, she mentioned she had met with her friends and colleagues at the MJP foundation.

During her time she worked with the local teams at her foundation that run programmes for health, education and conservation. The actress also mentioned that she spent a lot of her time with the forest rangers where she discussed important issues such as poaching and mapping patrol routes.

The Instagram post also shows that aside from work, Angelina had a wonderful experience spending quality time with her daughter. The first picture shows Shiloh sitting on a porch with a huge smile on her face while her mother stands in front of her laughing.

Angelina did activist work with her other daughter, Zahara

Jolie makes a point of spending quality time with each of her children, whilst also educating them on important issues at the same time. Earlier this month, before heading to Cambodia, Jolie went to Washington D.C. with her 17-year-old, Zahara, to advocate for victims of domestic abuse.

The mother and daughter visited the city for the senate’s bipartisan introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act (VAWA), which helps to prevent domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

This isn’t Jolie and Zahara’s first trip to Washington as they previously attended in December to support the same cause.

The Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation

The foundation was created as an “international NGO working on conservation and rural development in the northwest area of Cambodia” according to its employee description. Its work is focused primarily on those living in the Samlout District, Battambang province.

The foundation was created in 2006 whilst Angelia was with Brad Pitt – hence the name. The couple created the company to help assist with the humanitarian crisis going on across the globe.

In order to launch the foundation, the couple made donations of millions of dollars to Doctors Without Borders and Global Action for Children and now their organisation is incredibly successful and appreciated across the globe.

