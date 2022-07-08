Angelina’s nose job is just one procedure the Jersey Shore star is happy with













Angelina Pivarnick has changed dramatically since her Jersey Shore debut in 2009 and she has no issues in discussing the amount of cosmetic surgery she has had done.

From breast augmentation to butt lifts – Angelina says she “doesn’t care” about what people think of her, and we are here for it!

One of her most intense and more dramatic surgeries has been her nose job, which fans are saying has “completely transformed her face.” Check it out.

Celebrity Beef With Joel McHale | Official Trailer | E! BridTV 10784 Celebrity Beef With Joel McHale | Official Trailer | E! https://i.ytimg.com/vi/rZwcjkYztmU/hqdefault.jpg 1047422 1047422 center 22403

Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Star Magazine

Angelina shares pictures of nose transformation

The Jersey Shore star has been very open about her plastic surgery ventures over the years, as her face and body have changed substantially since her early days on TV.

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram in February to share pictures with her fans of her dramatic nose transformation and surgery journey. During the first clip, the reality star gushed about her plastic surgeon, who she said is the “best ever”.

Angela from Jersey shore at best pic.twitter.com/DwM2SPOTz4 — T.Johnson (@Wuggie_) April 30, 2022 View Tweet

Angelina has had a full body makeover

It’s not just her nose that has seen a knife or two, the reality TV star has been candid about her cosmetic procedures in the past, and there have been a few.

In the past, she has confessed to getting a boob job, butt lift, and liposuction. For years, however, she denied any cosmetic or plastic surgery procedures but, in 2019, she began to be more open about her work.

PageSix reports that by 2020 she had a full-body makeover, as she explained:

I don’t do squats. I haven’t done one squat in like years, and I’m not going to do squats. I took the easy way out. Sorry, I don’t care! Like, I’m going to be honest. Angelina, PageSix

View Instagram Post

Fans think she looks completely different

Fans of the show and of Angelina have taken to Twitter to discuss her ever-changing face and body and there have been mixed reactions. Some people think she has gone too far, saying:

I don’t understand how men or women like a body and face like that, she looks like a blow-up doll.

However, others have been in support of Angelina and praised her for her openness about her surgeries, saying:

I think Angelina looks great and at least she is honest about what she has done, unlike other celebs!

Another said:

Ngl, Angelina’s surgeon is doing bittsssss

Yo no cap Angela from Jersey Shore was bad af — – (@ashar_pvt) August 20, 2020 View Tweet

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK