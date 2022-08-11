Angus Cloud's brush with death after his skull broke when he plunged into pit













Angus Cloud fans have long speculated about the curved scar that runs along the left side of his scalp and we can finally reveal the story behind it.

In Euphoria, Cloud portrays the role of Fez who is a drug dealer with a heart of gold. Fez helps Rue aka Zendaya as she battles her addiction, he is a protective and vigorously loyal character.

In the Season 2 premiere “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door,” Fez chases after his grandmother, who is using a crowbar to beat up a con man. In a struggle, his gran accidentally wacks him over the head and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson used Cloud’s real-life scar for Fez’s character.

Let’s discover what happened to Angus Cloud on August 13 2013 to cause him to break his skull.

How Angus Cloud fell down a pit and broke his skull

In an interview with Variety published Wednesday, August 11 2022, the 24-year-old actor revealed that he had a bad fall in 2013 that left him with a broken skull.

Cloud was a teenager at the time and after meeting a group of friends he was walking on his own in the dark through downtown Oakland. Cloud didn’t notice the construction pit in front of him until he was already falling down it and “woke up 12 hours later at the bottom,” he said.

He was trapped at the bottom with internal bleeding in his skull and broken fingers. Eventually, he climbed out but he recounts that “It was hella hard to climb out, because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn’t, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain. But they wasn’t gonna find me down there. I found myself. Or God found me, whatever you want to call it.”

How Angus Cloud’s mom and the hospital saved his life

After hauling himself out of the 10-foot-deep ditch Cloud says he didn’t feel pain because he “was in survival mode.” He then took the bus to his mother’s house where she thought he was on drugs, “’cause my pupils was hella dilated. I was trying to tell her what happened, but I could only start a sentence — I couldn’t finish it. ” As Cloud tried to go to sleep his mom stopped him and he recalls if she hadn’t done this then he “would have died.”

When Cloud started throwing up blood his mom took him to the children’s hospital which he said, “saved his life.” The doctor’s cut his head open, put some screws and a plate over where he broke his skull and then started the recovery process which he describes was five days in the ICU “loaded off morphine,” then he was transferred into a non-intensive care unit before going back home.

Cloud is counting his blessings as “the brain is so fragile,” he reveals that following the incident he is “so blessed to just have minor brain damage.”

Cloud thinks his speech is “probably a little bit slower,” as a result of the incident and he tends to mix “the front of one word with the back of the next. I’ll scribble-scrabble two words together. Mix-match.” In fact, he had to do some physical and speech therapy for a couple of weeks following the fall.