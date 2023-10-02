Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour’s relationship seems a little frosty after the reality TV star arrived late to Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show. Anna Wintour didn’t appear to say hello to Kim K. Then, later clips show that Wintour wasn’t in her original seat in between Kim and David Beckham.

Anna Wintour appeared to snub Kim Kardashian at the prestigious fashion show, where footballer David Beckham was front row to support his wife Victoria’s fashion line. Kim immediately gave David a hug, who got up to greet her. However, Wintour was having none of it and kept her arms firmly crossed.

Kim Kardashian is believed to have been snubbed by Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show. For years, fans wondered if Anna likes Kim despite inviting her to the Met Gala for 10 years.

In a viral video, Kim walks into the show late, gives David Beckham a hug, and goes to sit down, whereas Anna is seen crossing her arms and not greeting Kim. In the clip, Kim was spotted chatting to former footballer David and seemingly mouthed: “I feel so bad.”

Then, a clip shows Kim chatting to Beckham, with no sign of Anna. Fans assume she left her seat, but there are several snaps of Anna smiling and posing for pictures with Kim and the Beckham family.

After Kardashian sat down, Anna was gone, before later returning for the remainder of the show, in which Kardashian’s half-sister Kendall Jenner walked the Paris Fashion Week runway.

When it comes to Vogue editor Wintour and Kim’s friendship, Kim starred on the cover of Vogue with her ex-husband Kanye West in 2014. She’s since been on the American Vogue cover two more times.

Kim was seemingly snubbed by Anna while attending the Fendi Spring 2023 show in New York City last year. Kim said hi but Anna instead went to greet Sarah Jessica Parker, who was standing next to her.

Anna was sitting in her original seat next to David Beckham, but pictures later in the event show that she was no longer sitting there. Instead, Kim was seen chatting to the footballer.

One fan said: “I love how Anna Wintour wanted nothing to do with Kim K when she came to the show and then right after the show finished, she ran out of her seat! #pfw.”

Another penned: “Pretty bad when Anna Wintour gets up & walks out so quick on her own show. Anyone with eyes could see that Anna didn’t want to be anywhere near Kim K. Kim was LATE to begin with.”

“One sure as hell didn’t have dinner with Kim Kardashian and that was Dame Anna Wintour. Kim was seated next to Anna at the fashion show but Anna got up and moved away from Kim K lol,” a fan wrote.