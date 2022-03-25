Love and Hip Hop star Apple Watts' car accident leaves her unresponsive













Love and Hip Hop returned in 2022 with a spin off series – Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy. However, the show has made headlines in March 2022 due to one of its cast members having a near-fatal car crash. Apple Watts of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood joined the show in 2018. The series has been running since 2014 and features a cast including Apryl Jones, Princess Love, Ray J and more.

Apple Watts is reportedly on life support after being involved in a near-fatal car accident in March 2022. So, let’s find out more about what happened to the mother-of-three and her condition now…

Who is Apple Watts?

Apple Watts is a 36-year-old reality TV star and former professional dancer.

She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California and joined Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood in season 5.

Apple previously had an Instagram page, but she’s no longer active on the social media site in 2022.

Apple Watts was in a serious car accident

Apple Watts was driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas when she was involved in a serious car crash in March 2022.

As per TMZ on March 24th, Apple Watts “was headed Northbound on I-15 Wednesday in Baker, CA … when her black Mercedes and a Ford F250 pickup truck collided. We’re told Watts’ car flipped multiple times, and burst into flames when it came to a stop.”

The report continues that the Love and Hip Hop star was pulled out of her burning vehicle and was life-flighted to a Nevada hospital, where she’s being treated for “major injuries.”

Distractify reports that Apple is currently unresponsive and that many of her fans and castmates have taken to social media to send prayers to Apple.

Apple’s friend, Toxsique Diamond, took to YouTube live

On March 24th, 2022, Apple Watts’ friend, Toxsique Diamond, took to YouTube live.

She said: “First of all, I’m going to ask for your prayers.“

Via her YouTube channel, Toxsique Diamond Productions LLC, Apple’s friend said that she’d recently been in contact with Apple. Toxsique read out news reports that her friend is currently on life support and clearly shocked, said: “Oh my God, this is too much“.

Toxsique also said that Apple’s sister did confirm that she was in a car accident. She added that Apple had gone to visit her sister and “was surprised about her mother popping up there and she wanted to leave, so I don’t know if that was the situation that she wanted to hurry up and leave“.

Toxsique continued: “Maybe she was just dirinvg too fast, I don’t know. All I know is she told me that she didn’t want to be in the environment she was in.”

