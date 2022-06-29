











Apple Watts is now able to speak following a horrific car crash. She has been having speech therapy to help aid her recovery, and fans are 100 per cent convinced she’ll overcome her issues following her success in the rap industry.

Apple broke into the music industry after years of working as a stripper, which she opened up about during her role as a supporting cast member on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop. Now, Apple’s sister has revealed her health is on the mend.

In March 2022, Apple was involved in a horrific car crash. As per People, the incident took place on Northbound I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Apple was driving her black Mercedes when there was a collision with a Ford F250 pick-up.

MY 600-LB LIFE: Tommy overcame his struggles by losing 218 pounds

Screenshot: Apple Throws Shade at Summer Bunni | Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, VH1 Love and Hip Hop YouTube

Apple Watts was rescued from blazing vehicle

In March 2022, Apple was involved in a car crash. The incident caused her car to flip several times before bursting into flames. She was pulled to safety by someone at the scene.

Following the accident, Apple was admitted to hospital with serious injuries. Three months later, her sister has provided an update for fans who have been praying the Love & Hip Hop star is recovering well.

She had begun moving by the end of March but remains in intensive care.

The latest on her condition

Apple is still in hospital at the time of writing and is working on trying to speak. Her sister, who has been by her side since day one, gave fans hope by letting everyone know Apple is now in recovery.

She further noted Apple was in speech therapy and was responding to commands very well. At the same time, the reality star has been trying to get back to her feet and regain balance.

While her recovery is going to be slow, her sister assured fans Apple was doing much better. Those who are following her journey are convinced she’ll be ok and have high hopes for the rapper and music mogul.

Fans believe she’ll overcome speech issues

After hearing Apple had started talking at the end of May, her fans were over the moon. Although her speech hasn’t gotten 100 per cent back to normal yet, her determination as a music artist has many convinced she will recover.

Several social media users have noted how she’s already had a tough time in life, such as enduring a rough childhood in the foster care system in Los Angeles, before later finding out her ‘father’ John Watts wasn’t her biological dad.

One fan wrote: “My 🍎🍎🍎is going to make a FULL RECOVERY & GOD IS GOING TO SHOW THE WORLD HOW TALENTED SHE IS I CAN’T WAIT ❤️.”

Another said: “Seeing Apple Watts like that just made me sad. [Life] can really change in the blink of an eye, I hope she shakes back 100%.”

“Glad you recovering graciously. God is good,” a follower commented on a picture of her smiling in hospital.

I hope Apple Watts pull through. That lady done had a tough go at life in general 🙏🏾💜. Prayers man — MR.ALEXANDER (@BandoXan) March 25, 2022

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ON PARAMOUNT PLUS NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK