Are any of the Kardashian clan pregnant as of 2022?













The Kardashian clan never seems to stop growing with most of the siblings – aside from Kendall – having at least one child now, making momager Kris Jenner a grandma to 11 grandchildren already.

With Kylie just giving birth to her second, Kourtney and Travis trying IVF, Khloe in a seemingly better place with Tristan and Kim talking about using Kanye’s sperm for another baby – fans have been left wondering if any of the Kardashians are pregnant again this 2022 or if any of them are planning on it.

Reality Titbit has all the details about if any of the sisters are expecting babies this year as well as Kourtney’s journey with IVF. Check it out.

Kourtney’s pregnancy rumours after the Grammy’s

We probably all know this by now but since the reality TV star attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards with Travis fans were speculating – and some were even convinced – that Kourtney was pregnant with her fourth child.

Fans thought that in her stunning bodycon black dress they could see a small baby bump and were wondering if she was pregnant. Neither Travis nor Kourtney have confirmed the rumours but they also haven’t denied them.

The couple has openly spoken on The Kardashians about wanting a child together soon with the pair starting their journey with IVF.

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? Her midriff is giving “mummy” #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CcKeCDeCre — Maybe: hannah montana (@HannahAMont) May 3, 2022

Kourtney and Travis’ journey through IVF

The couple opened up during the latest Kardashians episode about their journey with IVF so a baby is definitely on the cards. The couple was extremely happy during the episode as they managed to have an egg retrieved, Kourtney said:

We are super excited because it’s the first time we have made it to an egg retrieval in six months of doing fertility treatments. Kourtney Kardashian, The Kardashians

The pair are very keen on having a baby, and soon. So, it looks like a 2022 baby for Kourtney is definitely a possibility.

I do love being a mom. I think having that experience with Travis would just be incredible. I know he’s a really, really amazing father. It’s one of the reasons that I fell in love with him.” Kourtney Kardashian, The Kardashians

Are any of the other Kardashians pregnant?

As far as we are aware, none of the Kardashians are pregnant this 2022 – yet. Kourtney is most likely the next one who will have a baby as she has been extremely outspoken with her efforts to conceive, however, she isn’t the only one who could potentially become pregnant this year.

Kim Kardashian already has four kids but in the latest episode, we also saw the sister speak about potentially asking Kanye for some of his sperm so that their children, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm could have more siblings.

Khloe and Tristan have been “mending” their relationship recently and they only have one child together as of now, therefore they may potentially have another.

Kylie Jenner has only just had her second child so it’s unlikely she may have a third this year and her sister Kendall, is still doing her thing, as always – and we are living for it.

Kim Kardashian used Kanye as a sperm donor thats crazyy — 𝐕𝐈𝐌&𝐕𝐈𝐆𝐎𝐑™ (@myspacemai) January 22, 2021

