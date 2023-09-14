As The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 airs in 2023, fans are curious to know more about whether Jen and Ryan are still together. The RHOC newcomer and her boyfriend have been at the center of some storylines during the all-new season which features Tamra Judge and Shannon Storms Beador.

Last season, Real Housewives of Orange County fans were introduced to Dr Jen Armstrong and her partner, Ryne. However, a new Jen and Ryan are in town and it looks like viewers are equally as invested in their relationship as they were with Dr Jen’s. Let’s find out more about Jennifer Pedranti’s current relationship with Ryan Boyajian.

RHOC: Are Jen and Ryan still together?

Yes! Judging by both Jen and Ryan’s Instagram pages, they’re very much together in September 2023.

The couple has been posting to Instagram together throughout RHOC season 17.

They explained early on in the season that they decided to “make lemonade” out of one of the storylines that played out on the show related to Ryan’s NSFW photo leak.

Jen and Ryan celebrate their anniversary

Taking to Instagram on September 13, Ryan dedicated a post to Jen in celebration of their anniversary.

The Bravo show newbie has certainly been at the center of a lot of drama this season but Ryan is coming for the “fake storylines,” and writes that he’s “grateful” for Jen and their “love.”

Ryan put together a collage of photos and videos of himself and Jen and added a song to play over his IG reel – Chase Rice’s Eyes On You.

Speaking on Jen’s Instagram Live on the same day, Ryan said that the only things he “hasn’t got time for is fake storylines and haters.”

RHOC’s Ryan was married for 17 years

RHOC viewers will have come to understand that Jen and her former partner split up in 2021 and share six children together.

However, less may be known about Ryan’s past and now Jen is sharing some information with her followers in an Instagram “Q&A” session.

Taking to Instagram on the couple’s anniversary, Jen was asked how long Ryan had been married before. and what age he was when he met his ex.

Jen shared a snap of Ryan and wrote that he was previously married for 17 years and met his ex-wife at the age of 13.

