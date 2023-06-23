The family feud on The Kardashians saw Kim and Kourtney battle it out over Dolce and Gabbana hiring Kim as their creative director in a fashion partnership. So, are Kim and Kourtney still fighting?

Kourtney Kardashian teared up while telling their sister, Kendall Jenner, that she felt hurt by Kim Kardashian‘s decision to work for Dolce and Gabbana. She explained that she felt Kim had used her wedding as a “business opportunity.”

The latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians saw Kim call Kourtney a “hater” with “no friends” before questioning her with: “You think I need your permission?” Months since they filmed the scenes, are they talking again?

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Family feud on The Kardashians

Kim and Kourtney are renowned for their on-screen fights, especially the time they had a fistfight in season 18 episode 1 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney admits they’ve had an ongoing competition since they were kids.

In their recent feud, Kourtney felt that her sister used her wedding as a business opportunity, as she had worked with Dolce and Gabbana to create unique looks for her wedding with Travis Barker.

Kim was approached to work with the same company after the wedding. “I got a call saying they wanted me to creatively direct their show in Milan. I think this is such a good opportunity that I don’t want to pass this up,” said Kim.

She admitted she was “worried” about Kourtney but added that she “couldn’t have been more mindful” about her sister. She was concerned and said: “I think it is a little too soon after Kourtney’s wedding and I want to wait a year.”

Are Kim and Kourtney still fighting?

No, it appears that Kim and Kourtney are on speaking terms. Kim congratulated her sister after her recent pregnancy announcement, while Kourtney’s brand Poosh shared a video of Kim hailing her as a “fitness queen.”

Although the two haven’t been pictured together recently, Kim reshared the video Kourtney posted to her social media. “Congrats!!! We’re having a Kravis baby!!!,” Kim wrote in a post shared on her Instagram Story.

She also added three happy-crying faces, three white hearts, and three pregnant women emojis to celebrate the good news. It’s also important to note that The Kardashians season 3 was filmed several months ago.

Another clue that suggests they are no longer still fighting is that Poosh shared a throwback of Kim and Kourtney smiling with their late father, Robert Kardashian, on June 8, ahead of Father’s Day (see above).

The two siblings also put their feud aside to celebrate Kim’s daughter North West‘s birthday, which was Barbie-themed and attended by Kourtney’s children, who all wore pink to celebrate her turning 10.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men

Some fans think the feud is ‘made up’

Most Hulu subscribers are opinionated over the Kim and Kourtney family feud, but a minority are certain that the feud is entirely made up for the show. However, Kim really did work with Dolce and Gabbana…

One fan said: “This Kourtney and Kim Dolce and Gabbana feud feels scripted. Just last week Kourtney asked Dolce if he was there to see Kim and even directed him to Kim’s office. She was fine. #TheKardashians.”

Another disagreed and penned: “It’s not scripted. Let’s be grateful that they’re finally giving us an entertaining storyline this season after the previous season which sucked.”

“Kourtney and Kim are trying to re-live their 2018 drama for the new show but I just know it’s about to come off so forced and scripted. #TheKardashians,” reacted a fellow viewer.

