Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are Hollywood’s hottest couple. Nonetheless, their relationship has been facing claims of trouble in paradise. But are they still together?

Colson Baker, known as Machine Gun Kelly, has been in a relationship with his all-time crush Megan Fox for almost three years.

The famous couple has been getting attention for their PDA moments, their declarations of love, and even for drinking each other’s blood.

However, their relationship has been facing claims over possible breakups in the past few months. Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan fox still together? Let’s find out.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox: How did they meet?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. According to Megan, the actress knew the two would eventually end up together.

At the time, Megan was still married to her former husband, Brian Austin Green. However, the two announced their divorce after ten years of marriage and three kids in common.

Months later, the actress became MGK’s love interest for his music video, Bloody Valentine.

Though the two never confirmed their romance, it was obvious to fans love had sparked between the two as they were seen hanging out together constantly – and a lot of PDA was going on.

It was then news broke the two became engaged in January 2022.

Megan Fox knew MGK was her ‘soulmate’

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

During an interview with The Washington Post, the Transformers star spoke about the moment she laid eyes on the rapper.

Megan said she only needed two days to know MGK was her ‘soulmate’. Though she never expected them to date in real life, their chemistry just kept on going.

“The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different formers, in so many different lives,” she said.

Similarly, the singer described their romance as his “first true intense relationship”.

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox still together?

In the past month, fans have believed to be trouble in paradise. So, are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox still together or not?

Though the couple never addressed the claims, Colson and Megan shut down the rumors by appearing together in red carpet events.

At the start of the year, the couple celebrated their first anniversary when Megan flashed off her engagement ring.

As of February 2023, the two are still together. MGK and Megan recently posed together for the Grammys.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK