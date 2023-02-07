The Chrisleys are back on our TV screens as Chrisley Knows Best returns to TV. Reality Titbit looks at whether Todd and Julie are still filming and how they are doing today as they continue to serve prison time.

It was February 6 when Todd and Julie were seen in Chrisley Knows Best episodes amid their jail sentence. This left many confused as to whether the couple, who were sent to prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, is still filming.

In real-time, those watching are eager for a Chrisley update as their show – the most-watched original series on The USA Network – makes a comeback for a brief period of time. So are they still filming?

Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Are the Chrisleys still filming?

No, the Chrisleys are not still filming. Both the series and the Growing Up Chrisley spin-off were canceled, although a handful of episodes from the previously-renewed tenth season of Chrisley Knows Best, were filmed prior to the trial.

The episodes began airing on USA Network in February 2023. Although the actual show is canceled, Savannah continues to provide updates on the Chrisley family on her Unlocked podcast on YouTube.

Todd and Julie’s trial commenced on May 16, 2022. It comes just under two years after they were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 for 12 counts of bank and wire fraud.

How are the Chrisleys doing today?

Savannah gave insights into how her mother Julie is doing on her Unlocked podcast. She said she’s “doing really well,” adding she “knows it sounds crazy to say that” but goes on to say Julie has made friends and is keeping busy.

Todd had sent Savannah the email the day before she visited him at FPC Pensacola. He told her he “looks forward to getting all up in your personal business” and that he “loves her to the moon and back.”

She also opened up about her brother Grayson, who she is looking after, revealing he had a breakdown the night before she filmed the Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast.

How much prison time did the Chrisleys get?

Todd got 12 years in prison and Julie was ordered to serve seven years for bank fraud and tax evasion. Speaking on the Unlocked podcast, their daughter Savannah said the family was going to appeal the case.

She said: “We are filing the appeal and that will happen in mid-February.” The Sassy By Savannah owner added that she is currently “putting her faith” in the family’s attorneys and God.

The Chrisley Knows Best couple tried to delay the start of their prison sentence but their appeal was dismissed by the court. If Todd serves the full length of his sentence, he might not be released until he’s 66 years old.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

