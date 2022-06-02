











Ari Lennox has a new boyfriend! If you are wondering who he is or if he looks familiar, you may be right. The singer is dating Married At First Sight’s Keith Manley.

The singer has been making waves in the music industry and has been named alongside some of the biggest names. Amid this, it looks like Ari is also focusing on her personal life as shared a few snaps on her Instagram.

This is the first time that Ari has introduced Keith on her social media. The reality star also shared a snap on his Instagram story but did not reveal Ari’s face.

Who is Keith Manley of Married at First Sight?

Keith appeared in Season 9 of Married at First Sight. He is also a mentor and coach who uses social media platforms to engage with his audience. Keith became famous when he appeared in Season 9 of the show in the hope of finding true love.

On the show, Keith admitted he looks up to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s marriage as he believes the couple managed to make a mark on the industry while being supportive of each other. At the same time, he is a person who believes family comes first. Apart from containing his profession of being a coach and a mentor, Keith is also a social media influence with over 164k followers.

He often uses his platform to promote himself while sharing some of the snaps of his modeling career.

His relationship with Ari Lennox explored

On June 2, Ari took to social media to share some of the snaps that she had taken at her friend’s wedding. Among them, two of them happened to be with Keith, who had accompanied her to the ceremony.

This is the first time that Ari has given a glimpse of her partner. Fans were left surprised seeing the images and many have been curious to find out how they ended up together. As of now, neither Ari nor Keith have commented on their love lives.

Just like Ari, even Keith shared a snap on his Instagram. However, the reality star just shared a photo of holding Ari’s hand while not disclosing her face.

Who did Keith Manley end up with in MAFS?

Keith ended up marrying Iris Caldwell, a non-profit coordinator. The two seemed to have a strong bond when the show started. Several people seemed to think that the pair might be able to work things out.

However, as and when time went by, the pair noticed they were very different from one another. They seemed to have arguments and found it hard to reach a conclusion relating to a topic. Finally, they decided it was best to separate.

Their journey as a couple soon came to an end.