Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is often called a “copy” of his father as the 25-year-old shared an exciting update in his bodybuilding career.

Netflix‘s latest limited series features the incredible career of Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger as a bodybuilder, actor, and governor.

The show introduced the Austrian-American actor’s youngest son, Joseph Baena, who was born after Arnold’s affair with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

In a new interview, Joseph gushed about his father and shared an exciting bodybuilding update as he revealed that he is “catching up” with his famous father.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In an interview with Extra, Joseph hinted that he has started to “catch up” with the weights and gushed that his father is the “best trainer” in the gym.

“He’s the best training partner… even though… I am starting to catch up with the weights,” Joseph said on the red carpet of Arnold’s new Netflix show Fubar. “He will always be the strongest in the family.”

The 25-year-old said that his father always shares his invaluable insight when it comes to acting.

“His main piece of advice is: always do the reps,” Joseph continued. “It sounds just like the gym, but it really makes sense because it’s all about practice, practice, practice. The more that you practice, the more that you prepare for these roles the better you will be. I have taken that to heart and I have taken that in every role that I have been doing. Got a few films coming out soon.”

The 25-year-old is following in his dad’s footsteps

Just like Arnie, Joseph is proudly following in his father’s footsteps and building a career in bodybuilding and acting.

The budding star often shares snippets from his grueling workouts and he previously shared snaps from Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, the world-famous place where the Terminator star used to train.

Joseph has already appeared in several projects which include the 2022 sci-fi Chariot, Bully High and the television mini series Scam Squad.

Aside from the bodybuilding and acting career, Joseph has a huge interest in the real estate business and works as a real estate agent.

Joseph pens tributes to his dad on Instagram

The 25-year-old budding actor regularly features his father on Instagram and pens poignant tributes on Arnold’s birthday and other important days.

“Happy Birthday Dad!” Joseph penned on the Terminator star’s 75th birthday in July last year.

“Thank you for inspiring me and others around the world to be better every day,” he added. “I love you and I hope you have the best day. Cheers to 75 years young.”