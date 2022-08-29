









Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella are finally married! The stars showed off their wedding ring from their Paris wedding, but what is the reality star’s net worth?

Fans got to see a glimpse of Nikki and Artem’s wedding as she took to her social media to share some snaps with her followers.

Fans have been meaning to see more of their wedding and they will be able to get all the details on E!’s special about their wedding.

Artem Chigvintsev’s net worth revealed

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Artem has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Artem is a choreographer and has been showing off his dance skills for a long time.

He first auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance but had gotten eliminated. He then returned as a choreographer on the show. Artem had also appeared in Dancing with the Stars and had also joined in its live tour.

He finally got his big win when he was paired with Kara Tointon for Strictly Come Dancing. Artem became a fan favorite as he continued to appear in several reality shows.

Star marries Nikki Bella

Nikki confirmed the news by sharing a photo from their wedding. It did not reveal a lot but did show the amazing wedding rings they had on.

However, Nikki assured her fans that they won’t be missing out on anything as Nikki Bella Says I Do will be premiering on Entertainment and it will allow everyone to see her journey of becoming a lovely bride.

The pair started dating in 2018 and since then have had their share of ups and downs. For those who have been following their journey on Total Bellas, you would know the excitement and stress the couple went through to plan their lovely wedding.

How did the two meet?

Artem and Nikki had met on the sets of season 25 of DWTS. Artem was the choreographer and Nikki had been paired with him. At this time, she was engaged to John Cena but they ultimately broke up.

Nikki and Artem confirmed their romance in 2019. They went on to welcome their son in 2020. In the season finale of Total Bellas, the pair had confirmed their wedding date and now fans will finally get to see their journey come to a full circle.

