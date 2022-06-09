As if this cold dessert makes Kim totally steamy for Pete Davidson













Everyone knows the ins-and-outs of Kim K and Pete Davidson‘s relationship by now. Well, so we thought, until she told him he was getting her aroused with nothing more than… ice cream bites. Umm, what?

During Hulu’s latest The Kardashians episode, Kim recounted how the the former SNL comedian gave her the cold dessert, before she shockingly reacted by saying he made her “f**king horny” with the Dibs Ice Cream Bites.

Fans everywhere were in stitches over the whole ordeal, as the Kardashian sister begins to share more about her relationship on-screen. So, let’s revisit the famous scene and figure out what it is about Pete Kim loves so much…

Kim K told Pete she’s getting steamy

During the episode of The Kardashians released on Thursday June 9th, Kim recalls when Pete delivered ice cream to her, before she said it made her “f**king horny”. It was all his idea to grab the cold dessert from Thrifty store.

She was so impressed with the entire gesture that it formed part of an affectionate speech during a confessional. After describing Pete as a “good person” who “always thinks of the small things”, she told cameras:

One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you are making me so f**king horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.

So it turns out that, despite her many designer handbags and shoes, Kim really only cares about the tiny gestures that cost less than ten euros – much like when Kylie and Kris went through a car wash, comparing it to Disneyland.

Dibs ice cream makes Hulu debut

Following an earlier scene in the episode when Pete surprised Kim with a box of Dibs ice cream bites, she was later treated to the same branded snack by her private plan stewardess.

She revealed that Dibs is her favorite ice cream and said:

When we went to the movies in Staten Island, all I wanted was Dibs. I am obsessed with Dibs, but you can only get them at, like, gas stations these days.

If you haven’t already tried Dibs, they are vanilla-flavoured balls of ice cream covered in crispy chocolate. Amazon, Walmart and Instacart all stock the dessert… Boyfriends and girlfriends everywhere, you know what to do!

Dibs sales about to 📈 all thanks to Kim and Pete. 😂 #TheKardashians — Marcus 🦄 (@marcus_rosales) June 9, 2022

Fans react to hilarious scene

When Kim K recounted the time Pete gave her the best night of her life, fans couldn’t believe how happy she was about the memory. Many saw it as confirmation that the SNL comedian treats her well.

Several viewers related to just how thoughtful buying someone ice cream can be. A fan reacted: “Okay, not going to lie, I see what Kim likes in Pete lol. Those “little things” really makes a girl swoon like crazy.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Pete is so sweet, love that he’s treating Kim like the queen she is #TheKardashians.” However, not everyone agreed that the gesture is so grand, and felt she was overcompensating for Pete.

“Kim oversells Pete. Or maybe I’m wrong and she really really loves the small things,” said a fan.

Pete Davidson: *buys Kim ice cream*



Kim: I have never been treated with this much consideration and respect in my entire life#TheKardashians — Luke Reosti (@hellavevo) June 8, 2022

