











We all know Diana Jenkins as the latest housewife and self-proclaimed “villain” to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies, but how well do we know her new fiance, Asher Monroe? Jenkins announced her engagement during RHOBH and now fans are dying to know more.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has done pretty well for himself during his career but it seems his net worth is nothing compared with his fiancée’s.

Asher Monroe’s net worth

Hollywoodworth.com estimates that, as of May 2022, Asher has a net worth of $1.5 million.

His fortune is mainly thanks to his career as an actor, singer and songwriter, which began at the age of seven when he performed in the stage production of Beauty And The Beast as Chip.

However, when compared with his fiancée, Asher has made less than one per cent of what his soon-to-be wife is reportedly worth.

Diana Jenkins’ fortune

When we say fortune, we mean fortune. Diana is known as one of the wealthiest housewives on RHOBH – even the entire franchise!

According to Idol Net Worth, the star has an incredible $300 million fortune. This has come from her business ventures and role on the Bravo franchise. She also reportedly received a large sum when she divorced businessman Roger Jenkins after 12 years of marriage.

Entrepreneurial Diana runs several businesses and has other ventures under her name such as the Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project at UCLA.

Her latest job, however, is parenting youngest daughter Eli with partner Asher.

Asher and Diana engaged

Diana announced their engagement during RHOBH and fans couldn’t be happier for her. Despite the 14-year age difference, the couple seem extremely loved up on their respective Instagram accounts.

Despite awaiting the wedding, Asher and Diana clearly couldn’t wait to have a baby together as they welcomed their daughter Eliyanah Monroe into the world in 2020.

The family of three live happily with two other children from Diana’s previous relationship with Roger.

Diana met Asher at Victoria’s Secret

Diana was coming out of her divorce and wasn’t looking for anything serious, until she met Asher at a Victoria’s Secret event.

The reality TV star explained how their fling developed into a committed relationship and she also noted their age gap on the show. On Valentine’s Day, Asher teased how long he’s been dating Diana when he joked:

I still can’t believe this March will be 12 years since I first laid eyes on you.

The couple appear very loved up on the show and we can’t wait for the wedding. We’re sure it will be just as fabulous as Diana is.

