











Ashley Cain opened up about his daughter’s death on Good Morning Britain, during which he admitted the poignant reason for his long beard.

Former footballer Ashley Cain almost brought the Good Morning Britain (GMB) studios to tears this morning (Wednesday, August 24) as he bravely discussed the passing of his daughter, Azaylia. At just eight months old, his daughter died from an aggressive form of leukaemia in April 2021.

Since her passing, Ashley has taken on gruelling fundraising challenges to raise money for The Azaylia Foundation, in a bid to advance early child cancer diagnosis and treatment availability in the UK.

The proud father took to GMB to raise awareness of the organisation and update the nation, who have been staunch supporters, on how he’s been coping.

“My beard is my strength”

Aside from his football career, the 31-year-old became a reality star thanks to his stint on Ex On The Beach and MTV game show The Challenge, during which he trimmed his facial hair.

Over the past year, Ashley’s growing beard has become his trademark, but he’s not doing it for aesthetics: it’s a tribute to his later daughter.

Talking to GMB’s Rob Rinder and Kate Garraway, Ashely revealed that he hasn’t trimmed or shaped his long facial hair since Azaylia enjoyed fiddling with it and “touched these very hairs on my face.”

“When we were in the hospital we couldn’t go out so I couldn’t get a haircut,” he explained. “So I ended up developing and growing this beard, so as my daughter got older, she ended up holding it and rubbing her feet through it.

“And because I haven’t got her here with me anymore, I wanted to keep my beard.”

He added: “I leave it because I feel like I am Samson and my beard is my strength.”

Samson is a biblical figure who possessed great strength derived from his uncut hair. His power was drained after his lover trimmed his locks.

The public supported Ashley and Safiyya through Azaylia’s cancer journey

Viewers have applauded Ashley for his strength and determination to expand Azaylia’s legacy, with many taking to social media to recognise his efforts. The father recently ran five marathons in five days for the Foundation in early August, just four months after his 100-mile marathon to mark the first anniversary of Azaylia’s death.

“Azaylia would be proud of the father you are,” a viewer tweeted.

“Ashley Cain is a credit to his family the human race and is what love is all about,” another similarly commented. “His strength love and courage have allowed him to carry on each day when it would be simpler after losing a child to cancer to give up. Thank you for inspiring us, thank you for your daughter.”

The UK public has shown support for the Cain family throughout the last year; from raising £1.5 million in just 17 hours for a treatment that unfortunately never materialised, to a nationwide clap on April 13, 2020.

Her hometown of Nuneaton also hosted an incredible fly-over spelling her initials in the sky, courtesy of the Azaylia Diamond Cain journey to fight Acute myeloid leukaemia Facebook group, which has thousands of followers across the world.

Ashley welcomed Azaylia with then-girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee in August 2020. Although they’ve now broken up, their devastating loss has made their friendship stronger.

