Ashley Darby and her ex Michael had problems for a year before divorce











We all know by now that the Real Housewives of Potomac star, Ashley Darby and her former husband, Michael are going through a divorce. They announced their split a while ago but Ashley recently admitted that she’s unsure whether she wants to go through with it.

The mother of two married the wealthy businessman, who is 29 years her senior, nearly a decade ago but an insider recently revealed that the pair have been having issues for well over a year. Reality Titbit has all the details, keep reading to find out more.

Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images

The couple had problems for a year before their divorce

According to Cheat Sheet, Ashley and Michael’s marriage has been riddled with controversy. Aside from their huge age gap, and infidelity, questions surrounding Michael’s sexuality have also caused issues in their marriage.

Their divorce didn’t come as much of a shock to some as according to insiders, a buildup of issues contributed to their breakup. An insider said:

They’ve been having serious problems for about a year now. There’s been a visceral disconnect between them as a couple. For Ashley, the inconsistencies within the relationship and trust issues led to the split.

The pair announced they were legally separating this spring and heading to divorce. Ashley confirmed in a statement to Bravo Insider:

People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Ashley and Michael for comment.

Ashley is hesitant to go through with the divorce

Now that some time has passed, Ashley has spoken about how the divorce is affecting her and it seems that she is questioning whether she’s making the right decision, especially because the two have small children. Ashley said to The Jasmine Brand:

I thought it would get easier, but it’s been about six months now, and it’s still so hard. There are some moments of missing our relationship, and when I see him being a really good dad, it’s like, ‘Oh man, could I? Should I?’ because he is still a great dad and a hands-on parent, and that’s what I find so attractive about him.

She filed paperwork at Virginia law where they require one full year of separation before a judge will sign off on the divorce, therefore it is yet to be determined whether they go through with it or not.

There still could be hope for the couple as it has also been reported that Ashley has yet to move on with another partner.

We will see the separation in season 7

It is only a week until the latest season of RHOP is to be released and season 7 is set to be full of drama. The show premieres on Bravo on Oct. 9, and a lot of the show will chronicle how Ashley moves forward amid the split.

In the trailer, her co-stars question whether she’s ready to move on, as she reveals that she is buying a home with Michael. The couple lived in a condo in Virginia throughout their 8-year marriage, and they currently remain in the same home despite being separated.

