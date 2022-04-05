At just 17, Hannah Gosselin is starting a new biz under dad Jon's roof













Despite being just 17 years old Hannah Gosselin has big plans for the future as she enrolls at Miami University and also reveals that she already has a huge business opportunity on the horizon.

Her father, Jon, is spending as much time with his daughter as he can before she heads off to college and in terms of her mother, Kate, the pair don’t speak at the moment after going through the tumultuous custody battle for the last ten years.

There was a picture of Hannah during the father and daughter duo’s trip to Florida of her at a photoshoot that was part of her new business venture where she was there to “settle the details” and now fans want to know all about her future plans.

Hannah Gosselin. Picture: Collin & Hannah Gosselin Look So Grown Up On First Day Of 11th Grade

Hannah has already been offered a business opportunity

An insider spoke to The Sun about Hannah’s upcoming college endeavour as well as her new business plans and started by saying how much Hannah couldn’t wait to leave “rural” Pennsylvania and start a new journey in Florida.

Hannah has been talking nonstop about getting out of rural Pennsylvania and going to college in Florida. Hannah was even considering graduating early because she wants to start taking college courses and majoring in business. The Sun

Apparently, the 17-year-old has already had a major business opportunity but is yet to release to fans what it is, the insider said:

She was approached by a company that has given her a huge opportunity and she is over the moon about it. She can’t wait to tell her friends and announce it to the world. The Sun

Jon had a $1000 steak on the trip

During the trip, the source told The Sun that Hannah and her dad had an amazing time during their little getaway and said being out of the Pennsylvania snow was the best part of it. Aside from visiting Hannah’s college they also ate some amazing food, the insider said:

They were treated to an amazing dinner at Papi Steak and loved the branding of the steak and watching the wild light show. The Sun

The steak was reportedly over a thousand dollars, however, despite the price tag the duo had an amazing time with one another before Hannah left for college.

Jon’s difficult custody battle

Hannah’s dad went through a very difficult time with his ex Kate and has been since 2010 as the pair battled for custody of their children. Jon managed to obtain custody of Hannah and Collin but Kate still has custody of their others, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden.

The other two children Mady and Cara who are both 21 are living at their respective colleges but reside with their mother when they come home. Kate recently announced that she sold her Pennsylvania home and has relocated to North Carolina.

