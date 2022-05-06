The parents of Travis Barker's stepdaughter Atiana includes famous ex-boxer













Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are hitting the headlines in 2022 after getting together, getting engaged and then topping it off with a Vegas wedding. KUWTK fans will be familiar with Kourtney Kardashian’s rocky road to romance. She and Scott Disick share three children, but things didn’t work out between the pair and she moved on with Younes Bendjima in 2016.

Now, Kourtney is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and the two have blended their families. Between them, Kourtney and Travis have six children. So, let’s find out more about who Travis’ step-daughter Atiena’s parents are…

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Who is Atiana?

Travis Barker has been step-dad to Atiana De La Hoya since he married her mother, Shanna Moakler, in 2004.

Shanna and Travis were together from 2004 to 2008 when their divorce was finalised.

Atiana was five years old when Travis and her mom got married.

OMG: Dorothy Wang’s father has a net worth of $3.5Bn and runs a Bling Empire

Meet Atiana De La Hoya’s parents

Born on March 29th 1999, Atiana De La Hoya was born to Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya.

Shanna Moakler is a model, actress and reality TV star. She most recently starred in Celebrity Big Brother alongside Cynthia Bailey and Carson Cressley.

She was crowned Miss USA and Miss Universe in 1995. Shanna can be found on IG with over 380K followers @shannamoakler.

Atiana’s dad is former boxer Oscar De La Hoya. He competed from 1992 to 2008 and he’s now a boxing promoter. With 962K followers, Oscar can be found on Instagram @oscardelahoya.

Atiana De La Hoya’s parents haven’t been together since 2000 but it seems that Atiana and her father are on good terms in recent years. Oscar and Atiana appeared on Fox’s MasterChef together in 2019.

Atiana’s siblings explored

After Atiana’s parents split, her mother married Travis Barker and they had two children together.

Atiana has two younger siblings, Landon and Alabama.

Her father also has five other children, so Atiana has seven half-siblings.

Combining Travis and Kourtney’s families, too, Atiana can add Mason, Penelope and Reign to her siblings.

Find Atiana on Instagram @atianadelahoya with 470K follwers.

NO WAY: Meet The Circle season 4 contestants, Frank, Yu Ling, Parker and co

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK