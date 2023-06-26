Austin Reaves and Kim Kardashian face dating rumors in the latest NBA theory on who her boyfriend is. The NBA player is also romantically linked to Taylor Swift after they were allegedly spotted on a date in Arkansas. Kim Kardashian has attended several Lakers games recently, linking her to a number of players who fans reckon she could be dating.

One of them is Austin Reaves, who has been “balling” ever since Kim was sat at the courtside. Taylor Swift, who Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West called out in that famous VMAs performance, was reportedly spotted at a bar in Arkansas with Los Angeles Laker guard Austin following her split from Matty Healy.

Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images. Right – Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Austin Reaves and Kim Kardashian

Austin and Kim Kardashian face dating rumors in the latest theory from fans. Since Kim was seen at two Lakers games in one week, and smiled while texting mystery man ‘Fred’ on The Kardashians, viewers have guessed she’s dating an NBA player.

There’s no basis to these claims so far, and neither of the two have been spotted together. However, TikTok videos have repeatedly stated they are dating, especially after she was spotted wearing a certain NBA shirt…

Austin is in a relationship with Jenna Barber, who he met in Arkansas, and they’ve been together since 2014. In May, she was seen enjoying the team’s playoff run, when Los Angeles took a 3-1 lead over the Warriors.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Kim Kardashian and Austin Reaves’ reps for comment.

Taylor Swift and Austin in Arkansas

Taylor was reportedly spotted on a date at a bar with Austin, which has been shut down by his brother, Spencer. He wrote laughing faces and said, “Austin going to the bar is the most unrealistic part of this whole thing.”

He also added: “People believe everything, huh.” It came after rumors of Austin Reaves and Taylor Swift in Arkansas did the rounds on Twitter in June 2023, while the singer was on tour in the area.

Neither Austin nor Taylor responded to the rumors but they started to spread after Taylor split from Matty Healy. Swifties were shocked to hear the news but the speculation was completely baseless.

Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

Kardashians fans react to ‘Austin and Kim’

When Kardashian fans heard about the unconfirmed Austin and Kim rumors, many began to be reminded of the infamous and made-up Kardashian curse theory that involves men’s lives going downhill after dating a Kardashian.

It was revealed on the Mark Titus Show: “Is it Austin Reaves? That’s where we’re leaning right now, my journalist confidante Jack Mack has early signs pointing to Austin Reaves may be next up in the Kardashian sweepstakes.”

A fan penned: “Austin Reaves saw Kim Kardashian courtside and now he’s popping off.”

Another said: “We are just a few weeks away from Austin Reaves winning NBA Finals MVP and dating Kim Kardashian.”

“Kim Kardashian is dating Austin Reaves?” questioned a fellow fan.