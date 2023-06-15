Australian influencer Yan Yan Chan reportedly jetted to London to watch Harry Styles perform, further stoking rumors the pair are linked.

Interest surrounding Harry Styles’ love life is inevitable, the byproduct of rising to fame as a teen heartthrob in an X Factor boy band. It’s a pipeline many before him such as Justin Timberlake and The Wanted’s Max George have cruised down. Try as they might, these pop stars can’t keep their millions of fans at bay when it comes to interest in their dating life.

After Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s highly-publicized split last year, fans weren’t sure whether we’d see the Watermelon Sugar singer with anyone new for some time. But his brief fling with EmRata and the appearance of a rumored ‘girlfriend‘ at his recent tour dates has dispelled that notion.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

Yan Yan Chan popped up Harry Styles’ latest Wembley gig

On Tuesday, June 13, Yan Yan Chan attended Harry’s gig at Wembley Stadium, the first of four nights in the UK capital.

Love On Tour has been ongoing for almost two years, made in support of his most recent album. It will reach its conclusion next month, on July 22.

Yan Yan was one of the famous faces in attendance on Tuesday night. Maya Jama also made an appearance at the concert, as well as Chris Olsen.

When did the ‘girlfriend’ rumors start?

Yan Yan Chan and Harry Styles have reportedly followed one another on social media since at least 2020. But it wasn’t until March this year that there was a flicker that they were more than friends.

A source allegedly told the Daily Mail Australia that Harry “slid into Yan Yan’s DMs” and invited her to “attend a private afterparty” after his Sydney concert.

Initially, this was all internet chatter. But flying from her home in New York to see Harry perform in London has once again piqued the Harries’ interest. As of yet, neither Yan Yan nor Harry has commented on any such speculation.

Some fans, however, remain unconvinced, dismissing this ‘girlfriend’ claim as nothing but rumor.

Although Yan Yan and the As It Was singer have been keeping mum on their relationship status, the Aussie influencer also appears to have dismissed any serious rumors that they are dating.

Yan Yan Chan ‘predicted’ to be single by the end of the year

Taking to TikTok, Yan Yan participated in a recent filter trend which is claims to tell you how your 2023 will end. Yan’s result? “Singles as always,” to which Yan Yan said she was “not mad.”

Seems that Love On Tour might stay confined within the music realm for now, at least.